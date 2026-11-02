India dominated the Tammer Tournament 2026 in Finland, winning four gold, two silver, and eight bronze medals to secure the top spot in the overall standings through an impressive performance by their fourteen-member boxing contingent.

Indian Boxers Excel in Finland

Indian boxers delivered an impressive performance at the Tammer Tournament 2026 in Tampere, Finland, clinching four gold medals through Arundhati Chaudhary, Aarti Dhariyal, Ankushita Boro and Pawan Bartwal. India finished at the top of the overall medal standings with an impressive haul of four gold, two silver and eight bronze medals at the prestigious annual boxing tournament, as per Olympics.com. Organised by the Tampere Boxing Association, the tournament has been held annually since 1977 and provided valuable international exposure to India's 14-member contingent, comprising boxers ranked third in the country's Olympic weight-category bench strength.

Gold Medal Winners and Performance Highlights

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Arundhati Chaudhary led the women's gold-medal charge by winning the 70kg title. Aarti Dhariyal clinched the 54kg crown, while Ankushita Boro secured gold in the 65kg category. Pawan Bartwal completed India's gold-medal tally with victory in the men's 55kg division.

Key Final Bouts

Aarti delivered a dominant performance in the final, defeating Scotland's Stephanie Kernachan 5-0. Arundhati edged past Ireland's Evelyn Ivie Igharo 3-2 in a closely contested bout, while Ankushita defeated England's Ella Thompstone 4-1 to secure her gold medal.

Overall Medal Tally and Conclusion

India also secured two silver medals through Olympian and Commonwealth Games 2026 gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria in the women's 57kg category and Mohammed Hussamuddin in the men's 60kg division. Eight Indian pugilists added bronze medals to the country's tally. Among the men, Vivek Meena (65kg), Hitesh (70kg), Akshay (80kg), Bobin Chauhan (90kg) and Chetan Choudhary (90+kg) finished on the podium. In the women's categories, Tanu (51kg), Disha Patil (60kg) and Imroz Khan (75kg) also claimed bronze medals.

The tournament featured 10 elite men's and seven women's weight categories and was conducted in accordance with World Boxing competition rules. India's impressive medal haul underlined the depth of its boxing talent, with the tournament providing valuable international experience to several promising pugilists. (ANI)

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