Indian bowlers delivered a clinical performance in Wellington, bundling out New Zealand for just 134. Gurnoor Brar led the attack with four wickets as India's disciplined bowling dismantled the hosts in the rain-affected second ODI match.

Indian Bowlers Dominate New Zealand in Wellington

Indian bowlers once again outplayed the New Zealand batting unit, delivering a disciplined performance to bundle out the hosts for just 134 in 40.6 overs in the second ODI at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday. With 185 in the first ODI and 134 in the second, India's bowlers have once again delivered an impressive performance to keep New Zealand's batting unit in check.

Following a rain delay, skipper Shubman Gill had little hesitation in opting to bowl first, and his decision paid off as the Indian attack made excellent use of the conditions to dismantle the hosts' batting lineup. Making excellent use of the overcast conditions, India's bowlers struck at regular intervals, leaving New Zealand struggling from the outset in the rain-reduced contest. Daryl Mitchell offered some resistance with a fighting half-century, but a lack of support from the other end meant the hosts failed to post a competitive total.

Bowling Masterclass Leads India's Charge

Gurnoor Brar spearheaded India's bowling effort with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets apiece. Although Arshdeep Singh went wicketless, the left-arm pacer maintained tight lines with the new ball, keeping the New Zealand batters in check without offering any easy scoring opportunities.

New Zealand's Batting Struggles

New Zealand got off to a disastrous start as Auqib Nabi struck twice to remove both openers. Tim Seifert departed for a five-ball duck, while Will Young managed just six off 17 deliveries. Anshul Kamboj then dismissed Henry Nicholls for 11, leaving the hosts reeling at 23/3.

Mitchell attempted to revive the innings with a determined 55 off 104 deliveries, including five fours and two sixes. He found some support from skipper Mitchell Santner, who scored 31 off 38 balls, as the duo added 59 runs for the sixth wicket. However, Gurnoor Brar broke the partnership by dismissing Santner before removing Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips in quick succession. Brar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with career-best figures of 4/30 in 10 overs. Axar Patel also chipped in with two wickets for 28 runs, while Auqib Nabi claimed 2/31. Kamboj completed the innings by bowling Blair Tickner for two, as New Zealand were bowled out for 134.

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