India wins U19 Women's World Cup: 'Jay Shah is everywhere' remark explodes, winning moment video goes viral

India's dominance in women's youth cricket was on full display as they clinched a second consecutive ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, thrashing South Africa by nine wickets in a one-sided final on Sunday.

The cricket world is buzzing with excitement after India’s stunning nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday. The triumph, which marked India’s second consecutive title, has sparked widespread praise for the team’s dominance, but it’s also brought a surge of attention to a key figure who handed out the trophy to the Indian women's team: Jay Shah, the current Chairman of the International Cricket Council.

India Clinches Second Successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Title

India's dominance in women's youth cricket was on full display as they clinched a second consecutive ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title, thrashing South Africa by nine wickets in a one-sided final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The win, achieved with 52 balls to spare, underscored India's status as the team with the most well-oiled youth cricket structure in the world.

From the start, India asserted themselves as the dominant force of the tournament, not dropping a single game throughout the competition. Their victory in the final made them the first team in the history of the tournament to claim the title while remaining unbeaten.

All-rounder Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer, first excelling with the ball by taking 3/15, and then anchoring India’s chase with a stylish unbeaten 44 off 33 balls, which was laced with eight boundaries. Her all-round brilliance proved to be a key factor in India’s comprehensive win.

South Africa, led by Kayla Reyneke, won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, the decision backfired as India’s formidable spin attack wreaked havoc. Left-arm spinner Aayushi Shukla was the star with the ball, recording impressive figures of 4-2-9-2, while Trisha’s leg-spin further dismantled the South African batting lineup, taking three crucial wickets. South Africa were bowled out for a meager 82 in just 18.5 overs.

Parunika, another left-arm spinner, provided the first breakthrough, dismissing opener Simone Lourens for a duck. Shabnam Shakil followed up with the wicket of Jemma Botha, reducing South Africa to 20/2 by the fourth over. The pressure mounted further when Aayushi bowled Diara Ramlakan, and at the halfway point, South Africa were struggling at 33/3.

Captain Reyneke attempted to stabilize the innings but was dismissed by Trisha. Trisha later stumped Mieke van Voorst, who had made 23, breaking a promising partnership for the seventh wicket. South Africa's collapse continued as their top order failed to deliver under pressure. Despite a brief resistance from Fay Cowling (15 off 20 balls) and van Voorst, South Africa’s innings faltered, and they were bowled out in the final delivery of their innings.

In their chase, India started confidently, with a steady flow of singles and boundaries. Trisha continued to lead the charge with a mix of attacking strokes, while Kamalini G contributed before being dismissed for 8. Sanika Chalke, the vice-captain, took over and finished the job in style, sealing the victory with a powerful heave to the square-leg boundary. Sanika's 26* off 22 balls included four boundaries, and her match-winning shot sparked jubilant celebrations among the young Indian players, draped in the Tricolour.

WATCH: Indian team's U19 Women's World Cup title-winning moment

"I’ve dreamt of this moment for the past two years, and I can’t believe I hit the winning runs – it’s truly surreal. My teammates’ support made all the difference, and this is a moment I’ll cherish forever," said Sanika after the match.

India’s flawless campaign in the tournament began with group-stage victories over the West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. Their winning momentum carried into the Super Six stage, where they defeated Bangladesh and Scotland. In the semi-final, India produced an all-round dominant performance against England, extending their unbeaten streak to six matches.

Jay Shah is everywhere remark floods Internet

One moment that took Internet by storm is ICC Chairman and former BCCI secretary Jay Shah presenting the trophy to the winning Indian women's team at the presentation ceremony. On social media, the conversation quickly shifted to Jay Shah's influence, with cricket fans praising the BCCI’s focus on grassroots development.

"Jay Shah is everywhere," was the common sentiment among several rejoicing Indians, who shared photos of the ICC Chairman handing over the title to the Indian team.

It's important to note that Jay Shah was present at the BCCI Awards 2025, which took place in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Here's a look at some of the reactions that caught cricket enthusiasts attention

Latest Videos