India batter Sai Sudharsan expressed that he doesn't mind the unique session schedule that will be in play during the second India vs South Africa Test, scheduled to begin from November 22 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Guwahati Test will be played with modified session timings and schedule alike. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shifted the match timings to accommodate the North Eastern region's early sunrise and sunset. As a result, play on all five days will begin 30 minutes earlier than usual. In a unique move for a non-day-night Test, the break schedule has also been changed -- players will have tea before lunch.

Speaking on the JioStar show 'Follow The Blues', Sudharsan spoke about the unique tea-before-lunch timing. "I don't mind having tea before lunch, I already drink tea during lunch, so I'll probably enjoy it. Of course, it's new, but we'll get used to it. It's exciting to explore," said the Indian batter.

South African Players React to Schedule Change

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj and opener Aiden Markram also shared their thoughts on the tea session being earlier than lunch.

Maharaj said the team had only recently learned of the change but understood it was meant to maximise playing time due to sunlight conditions, adding that the team respects the rules and is focused on performing well. "We actually heard about it recently. It's an interesting one, but you can understand the thinking behind it. Sunlight becomes a factor, so they're trying to maximise playing time. We respect the rules put in place, and we're here to compete and give our best as a South African unit," said Keshav Maharaj on the JioStar show.

Markram expressed a contrasting view, saying he isn't in favour of the switched break timings and believes Test cricket should stick to the traditional 10 a.m. start with lunch before tea. He accepted that the players must adapt but hoped the change doesn't become regular. "It's interesting. I'm not the biggest fan of it, to be honest. I think Test cricket should always start at 10 a.m. with lunch followed by tea. But those are the cards you're dealt, and you just get on with it. It'll be something different to experience, but hopefully, it doesn't become a common thing," Markram said.

