Excitement is high for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match in Colombo. Fans from both nations have flocked to the stadium, with Indian supporters confident of victory and Pakistani fans warning India against overconfidence.

Cricket fans outside Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium expressed their excitement for the much-awaited India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match on Sunday. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, and Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, will face each other in their third group-stage match at the marquee tournament. Fans of both teams flocked to the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo even hours before the match.

Fan Voices from Colombo

An Indian fan, Kuldeep Singh, while speaking to ANI, said that he travelled from India out of excitement and is confident India will win, as they have in the past. "The excitement has pulled me to come here all the way from India. We have full belief that India will win, like they always have in the past," he said.

Another Indian fan, Mohammad Afsar, said there is great excitement for the India vs Pakistan match, with supporters coming to cheer the team, noting India's strong record in the recent times and expressing eagerness to watch Indian opener Abhishek Sharma play. "There's a lot of excitement for the match. We have come here to support our team. If you look at the history of records of the last 10-15 years, we have won. We are excited to see Abhishek Sharma," he said.

A Pakistani fan, on the other hand, warned that Pakistan will dominate India, citing historical head-to-head records and claiming India's overconfidence could cause their downfall. "Pakistan fans will wash you away like a cyclone. Take a look at the complete history of India-Pakistan matches, and you will see who has dominated more. India's overconfidence will lead to their downfall," he said.

Tournament Standings So Far

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan has defeated the Netherlands and the USA.

While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932. (ANI)