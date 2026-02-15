Indian cricket fans are buzzing with excitement for the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan, confidently predicting a victory for the Men in Blue. While some fans called for revenge, both teams enter the match undefeated in the tournament.

Fans from across India expressed their excitement for the upcoming India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium, cheering for the Men in Blue to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in both teams' third group-stage fixture. A young Indian cricket team supporter, Nirak Ghare, said he expects a fun and challenging India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, predicting India will bat first and play well as usual. "It will be fun to see today's match. India will bat first and play good cricket. The game will be tough, but India will play well as usual," Nirak Ghare told ANI in Mumbai.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'India Will Win': Supporters Voice High Expectations

Cricket fan Nishant said he's excited for the match, confident India will win and emphasised that sportsmanship is important regardless of the teams, though he noted the Indian cricketers shouldn't shake hands with Pakistan. "I am very excited about the match, but we all know the result, and that is India will win as always. Matches should be allowed because sports are very important, irrespective of which country is playing. Sportsmanship must go on despite any circumstances. We should not shake hands with them (Pakistan cricket team)," Nishant said.

A fan from Kolkata, Farhan, said India is the stronger T20 team, and while some Pakistani players are good, their confidence falters against India, making an Indian win likely. "Indian team is best in T20, so there is no comparison. Some of the Pakistani players are good, but their confidence goes away in front of India. India is sure to win," Farhan said.

Another cricket fan, Sandeep Pote, said India is likely to win the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan and that fans can expect an exciting match. "Obviously India will win because the Indian team right now is very impressive and all players are good. As we all know, India-Pakistan always considered a high-voltage match. So, it will be fun, and everyone will enjoy it," he said.

Cricket fan Manoj Reddy expressed hope that India would defeat Pakistan decisively in the T20 World Cup match, saying fans are excited and have high expectations for the team's performance. "I hope India defeats Pakistan badly today. We should get revenge today, not shake hands with them, and show them their place... We are super excited about this match. It's a good thing the match is happening, but we have high hopes for the Indian team to play well," Manoj Reddy told ANI in Delhi.

Road to the Clash: How Both Teams Stand

Both India and Pakistan have played two matches each in the tournament so far. Both have registered victories in those games. While India will enter the contest on the back of wins against the United States of America and Namibia, Pakistan have defeated the Netherlands and the USA. While the Suryakumar Yadav-led India are placed on top of Group A standings with four points and the Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.050, Pakistan are placed second with four points, too, and an NRR of +0.932.