    India vs Ireland 2023: Jasprit Bumrah talks about 'dark phase' ahead of comeback from injury after 326 days

    Jasprit Bumrah's eagerly awaited comeback to the Indian cricket team after 326 days and his perspective on injury recovery and positive outlook before facing Ireland.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 8:43 PM IST

    An eagerly anticipated return is on the horizon in Indian cricket as the national team gears up to face Ireland on Friday. Jasprit Bumrah, a pivotal force in India's pace attack, is poised to rejoin the 'Men in Blue' after a 326-day hiatus. Bumrah's last international appearance was in September 2022 during the 3rd T20I against Australia, a match in which he conceded 50 runs in 4 overs - his most expensive spell in T20Is. With other senior players unavailable, Bumrah is set to lead the Indian side, a role he previously undertook during a Test match against England in 2022.

    Reflecting on his injury-induced absence, Bumrah shared, "When injury takes time to heal, it can be frustrating. Instead of having self-doubt, I was thinking how to get fit and make a comeback. It is important to give the body time and respect. I never took it as a dark phase and thought my career could be over. I was looking for solutions and when solutions came I was feeling good." This perspective, he shared a day before India's first T20I against Ireland.

    He emphasized that during an injury recovery period, the focus was on solving the problem, rather than external opinions. He found positives in the situation, including spending time with family and treating it as an off-season. While away from the game, interactions with fellow teammates visiting the National Cricket Academy also kept his spirits high.

    "When you are facing an injury you are trying to solve that problem, not what the world is saying. I wanted to recuperate. You learn to enjoy the game a lot more. I looked it as an off season. So I got to spend time with family. So was looking at the positives. At the same time, I missed being away from action," he said.

    Bumrah acknowledged the necessity of time for injuries to heal, highlighting the importance of respecting the body's recovery process. "When you come back you have the hunger. When you are playing continuous cricket you don't know what an off season looks like. In this phase, as long as my physical restrictions were over I wanted to work on my fitness and bowling. I was following how the team was doing and (it) was good to meet the players," he added.

