India U19 beat South Africa U19 by 233 runs in the third Youth ODI to complete a 3-0 series sweep. After centuries from Aaron George and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi powered India to 393/7, a disciplined bowling attack skittled the hosts for 160.

India U19 completed a dominant all-round performance in Benoni as they bowled out South Africa U19 for 160 to register a massive 233-run victory in the third Youth ODI and seal the series 3-0.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After piling up a mammoth 393/7 in their 50 overs, the visitors were clinical with the ball and never allowed the South African batters to settle. The hosts were dismissed in 35 overs, with India's bowlers sharing the wickets in an impressive display of discipline and control.

Disciplined Bowling Seals Dominant Win

Kishan Singh led the bowling attack with outstanding figures of 3/15 from his four overs, ripping through the top order. Mohammed Enaan also made a strong impact, finishing with figures of 2/36. Every other Indian bowler chipped in with a wicket, including captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who followed up his batting heroics with figures of 1/10 in two overs.

South Africa's decision to bat second proved costly as they were put under immediate pressure. Opener Jorich van Schalkwyk was dismissed for 1, becoming Kishan Singh's first victim of the match. Singh then removed Lethabo Phahlamohlaka for a duck, then Henil Patel cleaned up Muhammed Bulbulia for 4. Adnaan Lagadien, Van Schalkwyk's opening partner, fell for 9, giving Singh his third wicket as South Africa slumped to 4/15 in 4.2 overs.

The Proteas reached the 50-run mark in 10.1 overs, but the momentum did not last long as Jason Rowles was dismissed for 19 soon after. Daniel Bosman tried to steady the innings with a 40 off 60 balls, but his resistance ended when he was dismissed by RS Ambrish. Paul James emerged as South Africa's top scorer with a fighting 41 off 49 deliveries, but Mohammed Enaan brought his innings to an end.

India maintained the pressure through the middle overs and quickly wrapped up the tail, claiming the final three wickets for just 23 runs. Captain Sooryavanshi picked up the last wicket, dismissing Ntando Soni for 6 to complete a comprehensive victory.

Sooryavanshi, George Tons Propel India to 393/7

Earlier, twin centuries from openers Aaron George and skipper Vaibhav Sooryavanshi took India U19 to 393/7 in their 50 overs against South Africa U19 in their third and final ODI of the series at Benoni on Wednesday.

In three matches, Sooryavanshi has topped the charts with 206 runs at an average of 68.66 and a strike rate of over 187, including a century and fifty.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field first. India was off to a fine start as George and skipper Suryavanshi (127 in 74 balls, with nine fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 171.62) put on an unbeaten 227-run opening stand. George, who made 118 in 106 balls, with 10 fours, stitched a 52-run stand with Vedant Trivedi (34 in 42 balls, with a four).

The emphatic win underlined India U19's dominance throughout the series, as they capped off a clean sweep with another commanding performance in both departments. Team India eventually collapsed to 335/7 in 43.2 overs, but it was Mohamed Enaan (28* in 19 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Henil Patel (19* in 21 balls, with a four) who put on a half-century partnership to power India into 390s.

Ntando Soni (3/61 in eight overs) and Jason Rowles (2/59 in nine overs) were the top bowlers for South Africa.

In 18 Youth ODIs, Sooryavanshi has scored 973 runs in 18 innings at an average of 54.05, with a strike rate of 164.08, including three centuries and four fifties, with a best score of 171. (ANI)