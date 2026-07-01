India's women wrestlers won three medals at the 2026 U17 World Championships. Nikita Sehrawat secured silver in the 57kg category, while Kamna Babal (49kg) and Garima (73kg) clinched bronze medals in their respective divisions in Baku.

Indian Wrestlers Shine at U17 World Championships

India's women wrestlers delivered strong podium finishes at the 2026 U17 World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, bringing home a silver and two bronze medals in highly competitive weight categories. Leading the charge in the 57kg division, Nikita Sehrawat put together a brilliant campaign to reach the championship final, according to a press release.

Nikita Sehrawat's Silver Medal Campaign

Facing a formidable opponent in reigning U17 World silver medalist Epenesa Elison of the USA, Nikita fought valiantly but ultimately sustained a 0-6 defeat. She finishes second on the podium, securing a well-deserved silver medal for India.

Bronze Medal Victories

In the 49kg category, Kamna Babal showcased excellent resilience to claim the bronze medal. Following a semifinal setback against Japan's Saika Uchida, Kamna bounced back in the third-place play-off against Russia's Irina Tsydeeva. In a tense and closely fought bout, the Indian grappler edged past her opponent with a 3-2 victory to secure her spot on the podium.

Adding to the nation's tally, Garima delivered a dominant performance in the 73kg bronze medal match. After a narrow 5-7 loss to USA's Kaili Manuel in the semifinals, the former U15 Asian Champion regrouped effectively. She completely outclassed Spain's Paula Benaixa Perez, registering a flawless 10-0 victory by technical superiority (VSU) to win the bronze.

Consolidated Results

* 57kg: Nikita Sehrawat (India) vs. Epenesa Elison (USA); 0-6

* 49kg: Kamna Babal (India) vs. Irina Tsydeeva (Russia); 3-2

* 73kg: Garima (India) vs. Paula Benaixa Perez (Spain); 10-0, VSU.

(ANI)