India made history in Wellington, posting their highest-ever overseas Test total of 720/9. Anchored by centuries from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the visitors secured a commanding 352-run lead, leaving New Zealand trailing by 233 runs at stumps.

India Posts Highest Test Total Abroad Setting Historic New Zealand Record

Wellington [New Zealand], November 22 (ANI): India scripted history with the bat in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, registering their highest-ever innings total on foreign soil after declaring at a mammoth 720/9 on Sunday. The formidable total eclipsed India's previous best away Test score of 707, recorded against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2010, marking a new high in the country's Test cricket history overseas. India's batting dominance also rewrote the record books in New Zealand, as their 720/9 became the highest-ever innings total by any team in a Test match played in the country. The visitors went past New Zealand's previous record of 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019. The landmark innings also made India the first team to breach the 700-run mark in a Test innings against New Zealand. The previous highest total against the Black Caps was West Indies' 660/5, registered in Wellington in 1995. India's previous best Test total against New Zealand stood at 583/7, scored in Ahmedabad in 1999. Adding another milestone to their remarkable achievement, India have now posted totals of 600 or more against nine different teams in Test cricket, the second-highest tally after Sri Lanka. India resumed Day 4 in Wellington at 486/4 and extended their dominant batting display, eventually declaring at 720/9 in 166 overs. Having bowled New Zealand out for 368 in their first innings, the visitors secured a commanding 352-run lead. After producing a historic batting performance to take a massive first-innings lead, the visitors finished Day 4 firmly in control, with New Zealand reaching 119/2 at stumps, still trailing by 233 runs.

India's innings featured contributions from across the batting order, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries and several other batters making valuable contributions. Rahul was the top scorer with 136 off 290 deliveries, including nine fours and two sixes, anchoring the innings at the top and laying a strong foundation for India's imposing total. Pant, meanwhile, brought his trademark attacking approach to the middle, smashing 128 off 153 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes. His counter-attacking knock put the New Zealand bowlers under sustained pressure and accelerated India's scoring during the latter stages of the innings. India skipper Shubman Gill narrowly missed out on a century, departing for 98 off 146 deliveries. Gill struck nine fours and two sixes during his composed innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal also made a significant contribution with 85 off 89 balls, including 16 boundaries, while Devdutt Padikkal scored 80 off 175 deliveries. Their contributions ensured India maintained control throughout the innings and kept the scoreboard moving.

The lower middle order further extended India's advantage on Day 4. Dhruv Jurel played an attacking knock of 78 off 79 deliveries, striking seven fours and a six. Anshul Kamboj chipped in with 38 off 42 balls, while Washington Sundar added 24 off 26 deliveries. Akash Deep provided a late flourish with a quickfire 13 off just five balls, including two sixes, as India went past the 700-run mark. Jasprit Bumrah remained unbeaten on seven when Gill declared the innings at 720/9. India also became the first team in Test cricket history to register partnerships of 50 or more runs for each of the first seven wickets in an innings. Rahul's achievement of scoring Test centuries in all four SENA countries and Pant's landmark as a visiting wicketkeeper with centuries across those conditions further added to India's historic outing.

New Zealand, who had been bowled out for 368 in their first innings, began their second innings with a massive target of overcoming India's 352-run advantage. New Zealand's second innings began on a difficult note as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed skipper Tom Latham for a duck. However, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls attempted to steady the innings, with the pair putting together a 60-run partnership for the second wicket. Nicholls, who had scored an unbeaten 175 in the first innings, departed for 31 off 59 deliveries after Prasidh Krishna produced a crucial breakthrough. Dhruv Jurel pulled off a stunning catch at short leg, diving forward to grab the ball with his right hand after it lobbed off Nicholls' thigh pad. Conway continued to hold one end together, displaying patience and composure against the Indian bowling attack. The left-handed batter remained unbeaten on 59 off 137 deliveries, striking six boundaries. Rachin Ravindra provided valuable support, finishing the day unbeaten on 27 off 72 balls. At stumps on Day 4, New Zealand reached 119/2 in 45 overs, with Conway unbeaten on 59 and Ravindra on 27. The pair shared an unbeaten 59-run partnership for the third wicket, offering the hosts some much-needed stability after the early setbacks. For India, Bumrah and Krishna picked up a wicket each, while Kamboj accounted for Conway's dismissal earlier in the innings. India will aim to convert their commanding position into a series-opening victory when they take the field on the final day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve. With vital World Test Championship (WTC) points on the line, Shubman Gill's team will be keen to seal a win and boost their chances of reaching the WTC final. Having established a strong position through a dominant batting display, India will now need to maintain their discipline with the ball to finish the job.