Indian shuttlers face a tough draw at the India Open Super 750. 2022 champion Lakshya Sen will play Ayush Shetty in an all-Indian match, while PV Sindhu is set to face Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen in the opening round of the tournament.

Indian badminton players were handed a tricky draw on the home turf as 2022 champion Lakshya Sen was pitted in an all-Indian battle against the up-and-coming Ayush Shetty, according to a release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Former world champion PV Sindhu will face Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen in the opening round of the Yonex-Sunrise India Open Super 750 badminton tournament to be played at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here from January 13-18.

The India Open, one of the most prestigious tournaments on the HSBC BWF World Tour, will be moving from the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium to a much bigger multi-purpose hall within the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex.

The players will also get to understand and test the conditions as this will also be the venue for the BWF World Championships to be held in August later this year.

And if the Indian contingent were hoping for a slightly easier opening round, then they were clearly not granted that wish.

Indian Singles Draw Analysis

From the Indian perspective, Lakshya facing former world junior bronze medallist Ayush Shetty would mean that only three of the four Indian men's singles in fray would have a chance to make it to the second round. And whoever manages to go through in this all-Indian clash is likely to face fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei or Kenta Nishimoto of Japan .

Among the other Indian singles players, former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth will be up against 2024 Taipei's Thomas Cup bronze medal winning team member and world no. 12 Lin Chun-Yi with a possible second round clash against Christo Popov, who created history last month by becoming the first French player to win the BWF World Tour Finals men's singles title.

H S Prannoy, who got into the main draw after the withdrawal of Denmark's Anders Antonsen, will open his campaign against last edition finalist Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong.

In the women's singles, former world champion PV Sindhu will be up against Nguyen, against whom the Indian had lost both their last two encounters. Nguyen, ranked 22 in the world, is one of the most improved player on the circuit last year and if she manages to get through the Vietnamese, then second seed Wang Zhi Yi or her Chinese teammate Gao Fang Jie awaits her in the second round.

Malvika Bansod, returning after a long injury break and playing in the tournament with her protected ranking, will face Pai Yu Po of Chinese Taipei in the opening round.

Doubles and Other Key Clashes

In the doubles category, former champions Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy have been handed a relatively easy opener against the USA's Chen Zhi Yi and Presley Smith. Their first real test may come in the quarter-finals, where they could meet China's eighth seeds Chen Bo Yang and Liu Yi.

Two-time All-England semifinalists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will be up against Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai of Thailand with a possible second round against Chinese seventh seeds Li Yi Jing and Luo Xu Min.

In the other interesting opening round clash, top seed An Se Young will face former world champion Nozomi Okuhara while third seed Akane Yamaguchi will be up against compatriot Riko Gunji.

First round opponents of Indian players

Men's singles:

2022 winner Lakshya Sen vs Ayush Shetty

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lin Chun-Yi (TPE) no 12 part of 2024 Thomas cup bronze winning team

HS Prannoy vs Lee Cheuk Yiu (HKG) no 16 last edition finalist

Women's singles

Malvika Bansod vs Pai Yu Po (TPE)

PV Sindhu vs Thuy Linh Nguyen (VIE) 2-2 has lost both the matches in 2025

Men's doubles

Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun vs Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi (MAS)

Chirag Shetty/Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Chen Zhi Yi/Presley Smith (USA)

Women's doubles

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn/Sukitta Suwachai (THA)

Shruti Mishra/Priya Konjengbam vs Lui Lok Lok/Tsang Hiu Yan (HKG)

Rutuparna Panda/Swetparna Panda vs Nanako Hara/Riko Kiyose (JPN)

Kavipriya Selvam/Simran Singhi vs 2-Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan (MAS)

Gayatri Rawat/Mansa Rawat vs 4-Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian (CHN)

Mixed Doubles

Rohan Kapoor/G Ruthvika Shivani vs Marvin Seidel/Thuc Phuong Nguyen (GER)

Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh vs Yuichi Shimogami/Sayaka Hobara (JPN)

Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto vs Pakkapon Teeraratsakul/Sapsiree Taerattanachai (THA)

Dhruv Rawat/Maneesha K vs Hiroki Midorikawa/ Nami Matsuyama (JPN). (ANI)