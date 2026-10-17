PGTI leaders state India can produce world-class golfers in the next decade, citing its young population and better infrastructure. They aim to make the sport more accessible and hope for a transformative '1983 moment' for Indian golf.

India has the potential to produce world-class golfers over the next decade, driven by its young population, wider access to the sport, stronger grassroots infrastructure and greater international exposure for Indian players, said leaders of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) at a media interaction on the sidelines of the India Championship at Delhi Golf Club. Amitabh Kant (IAS), Board Member, PGTI, Ex-G20 Sherpa, govt of India and former CEO of NITI Aayog; Atul Chaturvedi (IAS), Member, NCLT and Former Secretary, govt of India; and Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, highlighted the opportunities to expand golf’s reach across India, strengthen the country’s presence in international competition and establish India as a destination for golf tourism.

A Vision for Indian Golf: The Cricket Parallel

Drawing parallels with India’s journey in cricket, Amitabh Kant, Board Member, PGTI, said in a press release, “India has established itself in world cricket, and we are now beginning a similar journey in golf. Golf is entering an exciting phase in the country. This is a rare opportunity. The crowds coming to watch some of the world’s best golfers will inspire young Indians to take up the game. Our demographics are in our favour, and I believe the next decade can produce Indian golfers who will compete and win on the world stage.”

Making Golf Accessible

Stressing the need to make the game more accessible, Kant added, “Golf has often been seen as an elitist sport, but that perception is changing. Tier-two and tier-three cities can produce some of our best golfers.” He pointed to a strong response from Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, and cited the Chhattisgarh government’s efforts to promote golf and develop facilities for young players.

“If young boys and girls from tribal communities get those opportunities, there is no reason they cannot become exceptional golfers. Over the next 10 years, we want to see the game flourish across India and our players win global tournaments,” he further added. Kant urged large enterprises to follow DP World’s lead in supporting golf. He also suggested that 25 per cent of college and university admissions be based on sporting merit, using clear criteria such as state representation, so that athletes can continue their education while competing.

Boosting Golf Tourism

Highlighting India’s potential to attract international golf tourists, Atul Chaturvedi, Member, NCLT and former Secretary, Govt of India, said, “I believe India has excellent golf courses and supporting infrastructure. What we need is stronger branding. India offers exceptional value as a golfing destination, both in terms of its courses and the cost of playing. Just as India has developed as a destination for health tourism, there is an opportunity to build golf tourism.”

PGTI's Strategy for Global Success

Amandeep Johl outlined the tour’s efforts to strengthen international competition. These include inviting players from the Sunshine, Korean, Thai and Japan Tours, adding more co-sanctioned events with the Asian Tour and the HotelPlanner Tour, and funding Indian players to compete at overseas qualifying schools.

Referring to India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup triumph, Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “The 1983 Cricket World Cup changed what India believed it could achieve. We are working towards a similar moment in golf. It could happen at the DP World India Championship, the Indian Open or somewhere else. We cannot predict it, but we can keep creating opportunities.” Johl noted that building a sporting culture takes decades and that policies and investment need time to deliver results. With committed people on its board, strong brands supporting it and growing international partnerships, PGTI remains focused on creating pathways for Indian golfers to succeed on the global stage. (ANI)