India crash out of Hockey World Cup 2023 after losing to NZ in crossover match

    India crashed out of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup after losing 4-5 via penalty shootout to lower-ranked New Zealand following a 3-3 stalemate after the regulation time in a crossover match in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 22, 2023, 9:33 PM IST

    India, ranked sixth in the world, produced a below-par performance, allowing New Zealand to claw back into the match after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.

    India scored through Lalit Upadhyay (17th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (24th) and Varun Kumar (40th).

    New Zealand replied through Sam Lane (28th) and two penalty-corner conversions by Kane Russell (43rd) and Sean Findlay (49th). New Zealand will now take on reigning world champions Belgium in the quarterfinals.

    More to follow

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2023, 9:33 PM IST
