Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Jasprit Bumrah's influence after clinching the T20 series against Australia 2-1. He noted Bumrah's experience and leadership have fostered responsibility and a positive dynamic among the bowlers.

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised Jasprit Bumrah's influence on the team after clinching the T20 series against Australia 2-1, highlighting his experience and leadership. He noted that Bumrah's presence has fostered a sense of responsibility among the bowlers and created a positive team dynamic, allowing players to learn from him and build strong relationships.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India's dominant T20 run continues

India has now won each of the seven T20I series it has been part of since winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia had been called off due to rain at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday. India clinched the five-match series 2-1.

Suryakumar lauds Bumrah's leadership

"From a bowling point of view as well, people are taking responsibility. Having an experienced bowler like [Jasprit] Bumrah around in the team and everyone chatting with him, learning a lot of skills, tricks and trade of the game, I think that's a good thing. So there's good friendship building up in that as well," Suryakumar Yadav told the reporters.

In 79 T20Is, Bumrah has taken 99 wickets in 77 innings at an average of 18.11, with best figures of 3/7 and an economy rate of 6.36. He is India's second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is behind Arshdeep Singh (105 wickets in 67 matches).

'Putting on a show': SKY on batting unit

Yadav praised the team's batting performance, highlighting their consistency over the past six to eight months. He appreciated the top-order batsmen's approach, saying they're doing great and putting on a show.

"From a batting point of view, definitely what we've been doing in the last six to eight months, I think we're sticking to that, not changing anything. These guys are doing it really well. The way they bat at the top of the order puts a smile on everyone's face when they're batting together," he said.

"So we are trying to get there. There's never anything like all bases covered. We always learn from this game, every game we play. Yeah, till now things look good, touch wood, let's continue that," he concluded.

Washed-out finale in Brisbane

Coming to the match, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and elected to bowl. India's opening pair, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill, had a flying start, putting up a 50-run partnership in just 4.5 overs, before the game was halted due to lightning and rain, and eventually abandoned after a two-hour delay.

At the stoppage of play, the visitors were 52/0 in 4.5 overs with Shubman Gill (29*) and Abhishek Sharma (23*) unbeaten on the crease.

After the first T20 was washed out due to rain, Australia won the second, and the Indian team won the next two.(ANI)