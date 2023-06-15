India celebrates Ronaldo Singh's new national record clocked during Asian Track Cycling Championship

At the Asian Track Cycling Championship in Niali, Malaysia, on Thursday, Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam set a new national record for the men's spring qualification with a time of 9.877 seconds.

In the men's sprint, Ronaldo, a member of TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme), placed 10th and earned a spot in the R16.

"Ace Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam created a New NR in Men's Sprint Qualification (200m Flying Time Trial) after clocking 9.877s as he finished 10th at the Asian Track Cycling Championships,' the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

The 21-year-old Manipur athlete who was competing at the National Velodrome in Nilai enhanced his personal NR by 0.033s.

Ronaldo made history in the most recent competition in New Delhi by being the first Indian cyclist to take home silver in a continental competition for seniors.

In the sprint competition, he had come in second. He had also won bronze in the team sprint and the 1 km time trial competitions in the same competition.

Ronaldo's latest national record has sparked excitement among Indians on Twitter. "So good to hear this. Congrats to the fastest Indian cyclist!!! Thanks SAID media for such news this just made my day!" wrote a fan.

Another added, "Congratulations Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam from Northeast for making the country proud. Best wishes for further improvement."

