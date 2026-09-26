India clinched double gold in kabaddi at the Asian Games 2026, defeating Iran in both finals. The men's team won 40-34 after a stunning comeback, while the women's team secured a tense 37-34 victory to defend their title.

India produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Iran 40-34 and clinch the gold medal in the men's kabaddi competition at the Asian Games 2026 on Saturday. India trailed Iran 17-18 at half-time but came out firing after the break, taking complete control of the contest and turning the match decisively in their favour.

Sumit and Arjun Deshwal played pivotal roles as India stepped up their intensity in the second half and pulled away from their opponents. The defending champions left Iran with little room to respond as they dominated the proceedings to secure the gold medal.

Unlike the closely fought 2023 Asian Games final, which went down to the wire, India established a clear advantage in the second half this time around and saw out the contest with composure. The victory adds another Asian Games gold medal to India's rich kabaddi legacy and caps a memorable campaign for the Indian men's team.

Women's Team Defends Title in Thriller

Earlier, India clinched their third gold medal of the Asian Games 2026 after the women's kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-34 in a closely fought final on Saturday, successfully defending the title they won at the Hangzhou edition. India held their nerve in a tense closing phase, with Iran pushing hard for a comeback. With a minute remaining, Iran needed points to stay in contention, but India's defence produced a crucial tackle on Aynaz to effectively seal the contest. (ANI)