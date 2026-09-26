Defending champions India entered the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2026 men's hockey competition with a 2-0 win over Japan. Goals from Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh sealed their fourth straight victory, maintaining an unbeaten record in the tournament.

Defending champions India continued their dominant run at the Asian Games 2026, securing a place in the semi-finals of the men's hockey competition after registering their fourth consecutive victory in Pool A with a 2-0 win over Japan on Saturday.

Goals from Abhishek and Harmanpreet Singh sealed the win for India. Despite a couple of scares along the way, the defending champions largely controlled proceedings, maintaining their composure to secure a comfortable victory in what was expected to be their toughest test of the group stage.

"The Indian Men’s Team sealed a 2-0 win over Japan to march into the Semi-Finals of Asian Games 2026! Relive the intensity, celebrations and all the action from another winning outing," Hockey India wrote in an X post.

The Indian Men’s Team sealed a 2-0 win over Japan to march into the Semi-Finals of Asian Games 2026! 🏑💪 Relive the intensity, celebrations and all the action from another winning outing. 📸🇮🇳#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #AsianGames2026 #AichiNagoya2026 pic.twitter.com/MtsHuZ3qAB — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 26, 2026

Dominant Run in Pool Stage

India, who have remained unbeaten in the tournament, opened their campaign with a commanding 13-1 victory over Indonesia before thrashing Sri Lanka 16-1. The Indian side then overcame South Korea 8-2 before completing their perfect pool-stage run with a 2-0 triumph against Japan.

Semi-Final Berth Booked

With four wins from four matches, the defending champions have booked their berth in the semi-finals and will now look to carry their momentum into the knockout stage. With the win, India are now set to face Pakistan in the semi-final, barring any change in the final standings. (ANI)