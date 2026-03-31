At the India Sporting Goods Fair 2026, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao announced India's ambitious goal to increase sports goods exports from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore, urging manufacturers to innovate and scale up production.

India aims to scale sports goods exports from approximately Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore and manufacturers should dream big and adopt a forward-looking approach driven by innovation, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao has said.

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He was addressing exhibitors, international buyers and stakeholders at the 4th edition of the India Sporting Goods Fair (ISGF) 2026, which opened here with a strong focus on transforming India into a global hub for sports goods manufacturing, exports and trade.

'Dream Big' for Global Expansion

"This is a golden period in the growth trajectory of India's sports goods industry," he said. "If we have to move from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 80,000 crore, every manufacturer will have to multiply their scale nearly 25 times. If you do not dream big, you will not be able to achieve it," he added.

According to a release, manufacturers were urged to scale aggressively, expand globally and adopt a forward-looking approach driven by innovation and investment, with special emphasis on the role of youth and next-generation entrepreneurs in leading this expansion.

"Let us aim to host the world's largest sports goods exhibition in India with participation from exhibitors across the globe," Rao said.

Government Commits to Sector Growth

Reaffirming the Government's commitment, Rao noted that Rs 500 crore has already been allocated in the Union Budget for the sector.

"We would also like to see many more new manufacturers entering the sports manufacturing sector. The industry should actively explore joint ventures and international collaborations, and the Ministry will be happy to support such partnerships," he said.

Upcoming Manufacturing Scheme

Joint Secretary (Sports), Vineel Krishna said the government is very ambitious about expanding the sports goods manufacturing sector, not only to meet domestic demand but also to enhance India's global export potential."

"We are hopeful that in the next couple of months we will be able to launch the sports goods manufacturing scheme after necessary approvals," he said.

He also highlighted increasing interest shown by state governments in promoting the expansion of sports goods manufacturing in the country.

"The next decade is going to be transformational for the sports sector, and all of you will be part of this growth story," he added.

About ISGF 2026

ISGF, organised by the Sports Goods and Toys Export Promotion Council, is being held from March 31 to April 2, 2026 in Yashobhoomi, Dwarka. The 4th edition of ISGF features 75 exhibitors showcasing a diverse range of products including athletic goods, badminton and tennis equipment, boxing gear, cricket equipment, fitness equipment, sports apparel, indoor sports equipment and toys. (ANI)