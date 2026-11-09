India A maintains a 428-run lead over New Zealand A in their four-day match in Lincoln. Despite day three being washed out, Prasidh Krishna's impressive bowling performance leaves the hosts trailing behind India's declared total of 464/5.

India A Holds Commanding Lead in Lincoln Test

India A were in a commanding position with a 428-run lead against New Zealand A at stumps on Day 3 of the third four-day match in Lincoln, after rain washed out the entire day's play on Monday, according to Cricinfo.

New Zealand A were 36/2 in their second innings, with Prasidh Krishna claiming both wickets to leave the hosts trailing India A's first-innings total of 464/5 declared, according to Cricinfo.

Dominant Batting Display

India A had declared their innings at 464/5, built around a century from Yashasvi Jaiswal (102), while Sai Sudharsan contributed 88 runs. Dhruv Jurel scored 71, and Tilak Varma (81 not out) and Washington Sundar (50 not out) remained unbeaten at the declaration.

Bowlers Shine on the Pitch

Prasidh continued his impressive return to action, taking two wickets for 12 runs in New Zealand A's second innings. He had also claimed both wickets to fall in the hosts' first innings, finishing with figures of 2/73 in five overs.

The washout on the third day was a setback for India A, as the team management would have wanted valuable match practice for its bowlers ahead of the senior team's two-Test series against New Zealand, beginning November 19. Jasprit Bumrah was among the players under close watch after returning to action in the fixture. He last featured in the Asian Games in early October before being rested for the white-ball series against the West Indies and New Zealand. Bumrah bowled six overs on the second day, conceding just 11 runs and delivering a maiden over, although he did not claim a wicket.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who joined the India A squad after featuring in two Ranji Trophy matches for Saurashtra, did not bowl on the second day and will be hoping for an opportunity on the final day.

Prasidh Krishna, meanwhile, made his return after sustaining a hamstring injury during the second ODI against the West Indies on September 30. He was initially named in India's squad for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand but was withdrawn to feature in the India A fixture, Cricinfo reported.

With the third day's play completely washed out, the three-match India A-New Zealand A series is heading towards a stalemate, with the final day's play remaining. (ANI)

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