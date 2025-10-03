On Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja scored his sixth Test hundred. He arrived at a crucial time after key wickets had fallen and played an aggressive innings.

On Day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies, Ravindra Jadeja reminded fans why he’s often called the heartbeat of India’s Test side. The left-hander brought up his sixth Test hundred with trademark flair — rocking back, guiding the ball through cover, and then raising his bat in his now-iconic sword celebration. A big smile, a warm hug with Washington Sundar sealed the moment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For India, it was not just another hundred. It came at a time when both Shubman Gill and KL Rahul — who had anchored the innings — were back in the pavilion. Rahul, after crafting his 11th Test ton, fell soon after reaching the milestone. But where some might have slowed down, Jadeja did the opposite. Walking in with purpose, he reached his half-century in just 75 balls and then accelerated with clean, confident hitting.

The Saurashtra all-rounder peppered the boundary rope, sending three crisp fours racing away and launching four soaring sixes into the stands. With those maximums, Jadeja etched his name in another record book — overtaking MS Dhoni’s tally of Test sixes (78) and inching closer to Rohit Sharma’s 88. Only Virender Sehwag and Rishabh Pant, both tied at 90, remain ahead of him in India’s six-hitting list.

Partnering with Dhruv Jurel, Jadeja stitched a fluent century stand that had an air of inevitability about it — runs flowing, the scoreboard ticking, and West Indies fielders looking helpless. By the time India reached 437/5, the declaration chatter had already begun.

Social media, as always, had its say. One user said, “🚨2 hundreds & 7 fifties in the last 9 innings — extraordinary! Sir Jadeja, the most valuable player of Team India 🇮🇳."

Scroll to load tweet…

Another simply wrote: “Sir Ravindra Jadeja — the greatest Test allrounder in the world.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…