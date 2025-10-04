In the Ahmedabad Test, India declared their first innings at 448/5, establishing a 286-run lead over the West Indies, powered by centuries from Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, and KL Rahul.

Exceptional bowling performance from Indian spinners, especially by left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, demolished the West Indies top and middle-order as they restricted them to 66/5 after the end of the first session on the third day of the Ahmedabad Test being played at Narendra Modi Stadium. In the first session on Day 3, Jadeja scalped three wickets in his spell of 11 overs, where he conceded 30 runs at an economy of 2.7. He bowled three maiden overs in his spell.

At the stroke of Lunch on Day 3, West Indies are 66/5 in 27 overs with Alick Athanaze and Justin Greeves unbeaten on the crease. They are still 220 runs behind India's total of 448 at this moment.

Ahead of the start of play on Day 3 of the Ahmedabad Test against West Indies, Team India has declared their innings overnight at the score of 448/5 in 128 overs after taking a lead of 286 runs at stumps on the second day of the Test match.

Centuries from Dhruv Jurel (125) and Ravindra Jadeja (104*) helped India to secure a lead of 286 runs at stumps on day 2 of the first Test against the West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At the end of Day 2, Jadeja and Washington Sundar (9*) were unbeaten on the crease. Jadeja brought up his hundred in the 126th over, the third centurion for India in the innings after KL Rahul (100) and Jurel. Jadjea celebrated his hundred with an aggressive sword style.

After the overnight declaration by the hosts, the third day resumed as batters Tagnarine Chanderpaul and Johnn Campbell came out in the middle to open the innings for the Caribbean side.

Trailing by 286 runs after the completion of two innings, the Roston Chase-led side didn't have the start which they wanted as they lost the wicket of Chanderpaul (8) when the team score was 12. He was dismissed through a spectacular catch taken by Nitish Kumar Reddy while diving towards his left.

At the score of 24, the visitors lost their second wicket as Campbell (14) was sent back to the pavillion by Jadeja in the 11th over of the innings.

Following the loss of two wickets, Brandon King came out to bat and joined Alick Athanaze in the middle. Both batters were able to add just 10 runs to the total as Jadeja dismissed King (5) on the second ball of the 17th over.

After King's dismissal, team captain Roston Chase (1) came to bat. At the score of 35, he was sent back as left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav bowled him.

After the skipper's departure, the wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope came in the middle to bat along with Athanaze. At the score of 46 in the 21st over, Hope (1) was sent back to the dressing room by Jadeja.

The next batter to come out to bat was Justin Greeves. The West Indies Cricket Team touched the 50-run mark on the first ball of the 24th over as Greeves slammed a boundary on the bowling of Kuldeep.

For India, other than Jadeja, right-arm seamer Mohammed Siraj (1/16 in 7 overs) and Kuldeep (1/15 in 6 overs) took one wicket each in their respective spells in the first session of the match.

Brief Scores: West Indies 162 & 66/5 in 27 overs (Alick Athanaze 27*, John Campbell 14, Ravindra Jadeja 3/30) vs India 448/5d (Dhruv Jurel 125, Ravindra Jadeja 104*; Roston Chase 2/90).

