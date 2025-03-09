IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: Jodhpur artisan sells drums featuring Rohit, Pant, Bumrah, Pandya & more (WATCH)

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025 final: Artisan Jitendra Chauhan sells drums featuring pictures of popular Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant.

ANI |Published: Mar 9, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Ahead of today's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final between India and New Zealand, artisan Jitendra Chauhan is selling drums featuring pictures of popular Indian cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Rishabh Pant.

Chauhan shared that the demand for such cricket-themed items has surged due to the excitement surrounding the tournament. "Right now, due to the Champions Trophy, there is a huge demand for paintings of cricketers," he said.

The specially designed drums, showcasing the cricketers' images, are being sold for around Rs 1200-1500.

Also read: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 final: UP artist creates jaw-dropping wall painting of Rohit Sharma lifting trophy (WATCH)

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and Sports Minister of West Bengal, Manoj Tiwary said that the Men in Blue should not take the Blackcaps "lightly" as their fielding is really good from which they can save 20-25 runs.

"New Zealand team don't bother themselves in celebration and all. We shouldn't take them lightly. Even their fielding department is good enough to save 20-25 runs... If any team can beat India, it's New Zealand as they have the quality..." Manoj Tiwary said while speaking to ANI.

Further, the former Indian cricketer lauded Mohammed Shami's determination and skill. Tiwary highlighted Shami's hunger for success, especially after returning from injury, emphasizing how experienced players often come back with an extra drive to perform.

"Shami is 'hungry' as he was not playing after returning from the injury... When a senior player returns from injury, there is always that hunger. He has art in his hands," Tiwary told ANI.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Will Indian spinners outclass Kiwis' resilience in Dubai final?

Shami has been a crucial part of India's pace attack, delivering match-winning performances throughout the tournament. With his ability to generate movement and outthink batters, his presence will be vital for India as they aim to lift the Champions Trophy.

He will be a key player in focus, with a strong record in ICC knockouts. He is just one five-wicket haul away from overtaking Zaheer Khan's record for most wickets by an Indian in ICC knockout stages in ODIs.

India claimed last week's contest against the Kiwis by 44 runs, after posting 249 runs from their 50 overs and restricting New Zealand to 205 runs all out in the 46th over. While there's been a lot of focus on spin bowlers stepping up in the UAE, it was Matt Henry who starred with the ball for the Black Caps, claiming 5/42 off eight overs, in an innings where Shreyas Iyer top-scored for India with a 79 off 98 balls.

