IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma hugs his mother and sister after record-breaking performance in 5th T20I (WATCH)

Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking performance helped Team India post a total of 247/9, which was successfully defended by Indian bowlers who bundled out England for 97 in 10.2 overs to secure a massive victory in the fifth T20I.

Team India batter Abhishek Sharma celebrated his record-breaking performance with his mother and sister following the Men in Blue’s emphatic 150-run win over England in the fifth and final T20I of the recently concluded series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2.

Abhishek Sharma was in rampage mode as he launched a brutal assault on England bowlers. The 24-year-old played an extraordinary innings of 135 off 54 balls at an impressive strike rate of 250. Sharma achieved several records during his brilliant performance, including second fastest century and fifty by an Indian batter, most sixes by an Indian batter in T20Is, and also shattered his Punjab teammate Shubman Gill’s Indian record for the highest individual score in T20Is.

Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking performance helped Team India post a total of 247/9, which was successfully defended by Indian bowlers who bundled out England for 97 in 10.2 overs to secure a massive victory. After the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium, Abhishek met his mother, Manju Sharma, and sister Komal Sharma at the team hotel. In a video that went viral on social media, the opener can be seen sharing a heartwarming moment with his mother and sister by hugging them following his record-breaking performance.

Abhishek Sharma resorted to a fearless and attacking approach with the bat to register his third T20I century in style. He completed his fifty in just 17 balls before reaching his three-figure in 37 balls. Sharma turned his game around after having scored 79, 12, 24, and 29 in the last four innings. Following his blistering century, the youngster emerged as the highest run-getter of the T20I series between India and England, amassing 279 runs, including a fifty and a century, at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 219.69 in five matches.

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in July 2024. In 17 matches, The left-handed batter has amassed 535 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 33.34 and an impressive strike rate of 193.84 in 17 matches.

Abhishek Sharma credits Yuvraj Singh for his success

Following a record-breaking performance against England in the fifth T20I, Abhishek Sharma credited his mentor and former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for his success in international cricket. The Punjab cricketer said that he would always Yuvraj after every match.

“Yuvi paaji was always there for me, and put all these things in my mind and believed in me. When Yuvraj Singh tells you that you are going to play for the country and win games, you also try to believe in yourself and give your best. I talk to him after every game. He is the one I listen to. He knows me better than me.” Abhishek said at the press conference.

Yuvraj Singh has been training and mentoring Abhishek Sharma for several years, helping him refine his technique, batting approach, instilling confidence in him to excel at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma was not picked for the upcoming ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025.

