IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Is Mohammed Shami completely fit for Cuttack clash? India batting coach give key update

Shami made his first appearance for the Men in Blue in the third T20I game against England since the ODI World Cup 2023 final.

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Is Mohammed Shami completely fit for Cuttack clash? India batting coach give key update snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 9, 2025, 8:28 AM IST

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak on Saturday confirmed that star Men in Blue seamer Mohammed Shami is "completely fit" ahead of the second ODI match of the series against England in Cuttack.
The Men in Blue will lock horns against England in the second match of the ODI series on Sunday in Cuttack.

Shami made his first appearance for the Men in Blue in the third T20I game against England since the ODI World Cup 2023 final. In the five-match T20I series against England, Shami featured in only two games, where he bagged three wickets at an average of 16.67.

In the first ODI match of the series against the Three Lions, the 34-year-old bagged one wicket in his eight-over spell.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Kotak also reflected on whether Arshdeep Singh will appear in the second game of the 50-over series and said that the head coach and captain will decide.

"Shami is absolutely fit, he is completely fit, and if Arshdeep gets a chance, the same answer again, that head coach and captain can decide," Kotak told reporters.

When asked about talisman India bowler Jasprit Bumrah's fitness, the batting coach said that he is not aware of the 31-year-old's scans.

"Not aware about Bumrah's scans, so that will be obvious our doctor, or physio will know about that," he added.

In the last innings of the fifth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia at Sydney, the speedster didn't bowl a single ball as he went for scans and was advised by the Australian doctors not to participate in the remainder of the Sydney Test.

Following the advice from the medical experts, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided the Indian spearhead should rest for at least five weeks (the Sydney Test finished on January 5) after which he will undergo another scan.

Earlier in the first match of the ODI series, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's mouthwatering fifties helped the Men in Blue clinch a four-wicket triumph over England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

With the magnificent win in Nagpur, Team India took a 1-0 lead over the Three Lions in the ODI series.

India's updated squad for ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

MI Cape Town lift maiden SA20 title: MI paltan elated as Rabada's four-fer ends SEC's streak; see reactions snt

MI Cape Town lift maiden SA20 title: MI paltan elated as Rabada's four-fer ends SEC's streak; see reactions

PCB under fire as New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffers head injury due to 'poor lighting' at Gaddafi stadium vkp

PCB under fire as New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra suffers head injury due to 'poor lighting' at Gaddafi stadium

Three 2025 NBA All-Star players that did not deserve to participate

Three 2025 NBA All-Star players that did not deserve to participate

5 Reasons why Royal Rumble 2025 was a disappointment for fans

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: 5 reasons why it was a disappointment for fans

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State Warriors rumours heat up? 3 Reasons why the move makes sense

Giannis Antetokounmpo to Golden State Warriors rumours heat up? 3 Reasons why the move makes sense

Recent Stories

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK NTI

Vidaamuyarchi Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar's action thriller shows impressive growth; CHECK

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations vkp

India's tourism sector sees 9.2% growth in hotel inventory, driven by rising demand, emerging destinations

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopras indowestern dress ideas for weddings NTI

PHOTOS: Parineeti Chopra’s indo-western dress ideas for weddings

Chocolate Day 2025: How to make beautiful chocolate bouquet for your special someone NTI

Chocolate Day 2025: How to make beautiful chocolate bouquet for your special someone

UGC NET Result 2024 Heres the easy way to check UGC NET December result announcement expected soon iwh

UGC NET Result 2024: Here’s the easy way to check UGC NET December result, announcement expected soon

Recent Videos

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Video Icon
PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Bows to Delhi as BJP Ends AAP Reign in Historic Win After 27 Years | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Infographic Hub | Secrets of QR Codes: How They Work?

Video Icon
'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

'Ravan's Pride Was Also Shattered': Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's Downfall in Delhi Elections

Video Icon