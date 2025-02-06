IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Shreyas Iyer breaks his silence on success mentality, says 'for me, champion is me'

Shreyas Iyer, who was snubbed from BCCI's central contract list last year, made a comeback to the Indian team by compelling the selectors with his consistent performances in the domestic format.

Feb 6, 2025

Shreyas Iyer gave a sneak peek of his mentality that has allowed him to define and reap success at the international level.

He has been a part of India's ODI setup since the appointment of head coach Gautam Gambhir last year. With his dazzling performances in the domestic setup, Shreyas was included in India's squad for the three ODIs against England and the forthcoming Champions Trophy.

Shreyas broke the silence on his gap in international cricket after he got axed from the central contract list in a video shared by the BCCI on social media.

"I feel this gap which I basically got from international cricket has given me a lot of learnings. To be honest I don't run behind success I follow a routine and preparation which will take me towards success. For me a champion is me. It is all in the mind. I personally feel there is no one to support you other than yourself. You keep elevating yourself, transforming from one level to another and you never cry over spilt milk," he said.

"I always keep saying I love staying in the present. The journey overall teaches you a lot. You win some, you lose some and experience a lot. If you run behind something you will get it but there is a journey towards it. It is not like you get it overnight," he added.

Shreyas returned to his prolific form last year. He captained Kolkata Knight Riders to its third Indian Premier League trophy. He didn't stop there and continued to pummel runs for Mumbai. In 2024, Shreyas garnered 452 runs in the Ranji Trophy, 351 runs in the IPL, and 345 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT).

"The more you achieve the more success you get. It is essential and important to be down to earth. I never underestimate myself. Whenever I have realistic doubts I think I am doubting my abilities," he said.

"I love to be in the present and that is what I am going to do, focus on the ODI series. It gives me chills every time I wear the Indian team jersey. I would absolutely play the game with full energy and give my best," he added.

The three-match ODI series will begin on Thursday in Nagpur. The action will shift to Cuttack for the second ODI on Sunday. The series will conclude on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

