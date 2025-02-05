IND vs ENG: 15 injured in stampede-like situation during ticket sales for 2nd ODI in Cuttack (WATCH)

Team India led by Rohit Sharma will take on Jos Buttler’s England in the second ODI at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha's Cuttack on Sunday, February 8

ANI |Published: Feb 5, 2025, 4:13 PM IST

The ticket sales for the second ODI between India and England at the Barabati Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack erupted in chaos as the stampede-like situation was witnessed outside the stadium on Wednesday, February 5. 

Team India led by Rohit Sharma will take on Jos Buttler’s England in the second ODI in Cuttack on Sunday, February 8. However, the offline sale of tickets began three days before the match, leading to massive crowds outside the stadium to secure the tickets. The fans flocked to the stadium in large numbers to get the tickets for the second ODI between India and England. The overwhelming crowd led to a chaotic scene as police and security were not able to control the surge, resulting in a stampede-led situation. 

As per the report, around 15 people were injured in the situation. Many of the fans fell unconscious due to the intense crowd pressure, while others struggled to find their footing due to overcrowding at the ticket counter outside Barabati Stadium. Despite it was expected that a large number of people would flock to the stadium to buy the tickets, the administration didn’t facilitate any proper planning in order to manage the overwhelming crowd. The locals blamed the administration for poor planning and insufficient facilities. 

Also, the fans heavily criticized the administration for arranging basic amenities, including drinking water, and their failure to set up exit routes, which further worsened the situation outside the stadium. The offline sale of tickets began at 9 am and quickly spiralled into overcrowding. The fans gathered at the ticket counter outside the Barabati Stadium early morning on Wednesday with the hope of getting their hands on their tickets. Many cricket enthusiasts spend their entire night outside the stadium to ensure that they get the tickets to witness their favourite Indian cricketers play against England on Sunday. 

However, a lack of adequate crowd control measures led to an unfortunate turn of events, as the chaotic scenes outside the stadium overshadowed the excitement for the match. In a video that went viral on social media, the police can be seen splashing water on the crowd in order to cool down as the situation became increasingly tense, as the fans were shoving and pushing each other to get closer to the counter. 

After the administration failed to control the situation, the Cuttack police under the leadership of DCP Jagmohan Meena immediately took control. The police have managed to maintain public safety amid the chaotic scenes that resulted due to overcrowding. After the stampede-like situation outside the Barabati Stadium, the officials of the administration have implored the fans to remain as they are looking to streamline the process of ticket sales.    

The Barabati Stadium will be hosting an international match for the first time in three years when India and England will travel to Cuttack for the second ODI of the three-match series. The last time the locals of Cuttack witnessed an international match was in 2022 when India defeated South Africa in a T20I match.  

