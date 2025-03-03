IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Cooper Connolly replaces Matthew Short in Australia squad ahead of semifinal

Matthew Short injured his calf while fielding and appeared hampered during Australia's 274-run chase against Afghanistan in the Champions Trophy 2025, which was abandoned due to rain in Lahore.

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Cooper Connolly replaces Matthew Short in Australia squad ahead of semifinal
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 10:32 AM IST

Australia have announced young all-rounder Cooper Connolly as the replacement of injured Matthew Short ahead of their semi-final clash against India in the ongoing Champions Trophy, according to the ICC.

Short injured his calf while fielding and appeared hampered when making a quickfire 20 at the top of Australia's batting order before rain saw the match with Afghanistan in Lahore abandoned.

"I think he'll be struggling. I think we saw tonight he wasn't moving very well, and I think it's probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover," Smith had said of Short's injury status as quoted by the ICC.

Connolly has played in six internationals for Australia, three of which have been ODIs. The left-handed batter, who also bowls left-arm spin, will offer another spin bowling option to Australia, considering the nature of the Dubai surface. In three ODIs, Connolly has struck 10 runs and is yet to take his maiden scalp for the Baggy Greens.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Deep Dasgupta backs India's title chances, warns of Australia threat in semis

Inexperienced top-order batter Jake Fraser-McGurk seems the most likely replacement for Short, while captain Steve Smith may consider moving himself to the top of the order to partner Travis Head so the side could introduce an extra bowling option.

All-rounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie are also in Australia's 15-player squad for the Champions Trophy, while spinner Tanveer Sangha is another potential player who could earn a place in the side for the semi-finals.

Australia qualified for the semi-finals in second place with four points out of three fixtures. India, who finished at the top of Group A with six points, will face Australia in the first semi-final on Tuesday in Dubai.

Also read: IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Iyer's fifty to Chakravarthy's fifer - 5 key takeaways from India's win

Australia squad:

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Rohit opens up on team selection after Chakravarthy's performance in NZ clash

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Rohit opens up on team selection after Chakravarthy's performance in NZ clash

Rohit Sharma body-shaming row: Congress leader deletes post after backlash, cites 'democratic right' (WATCH) shk

Rohit Sharma body-shaming row: Congress leader deletes post after backlash, cites 'democratic right' (WATCH)

Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-India cricketer weighs in on Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the tournament

Champions Trophy 2025: Ex-India cricketer weighs in on Jasprit Bumrah's absence in the tournament

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Chakravarthy opens up about bond with Ashwin after match-winning spell HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Chakravarthy opens up about bond with Ashwin after match-winning spell

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel lauds Varun Chakravarthy's match-winning spell in a crucial clash HRD

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Axar Patel lauds Varun Chakravarthy's match-winning spell in a crucial clash

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest vkp

Bengaluru: Marketing executive from Ooty found dead inside car amid suspected Cardiac arrest

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studdden event [WATCH] NTI

Oscar 2025: Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet share sweet kiss at star-studded event [WATCH]

Google co founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60 hours a week here is why gcw

Google co-founder Sergey Brin urges Gemini AI team to 60-hours a week | Here's why

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a lawyer in India after 12th

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer RBA

Beat the Heat: Easy Ways to Cool Your Home Without AC This Summer

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon