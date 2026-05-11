Real Kashmir FC beat Aizawl FC 2-1 to top the IFL 2025-26 Relegation Phase. Christian Moses and Junior Traore scored penalties for the Snow Leopards, while Laltlanzova scored for Aizawl. Goalkeeper Jetli saved a late penalty for Real Kashmir.

Real Kashmir FC finished their campaign on a winning note, clinching a 2-1 win against Aizawl FC in their Star Cement Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 Relegation Phase match at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Monday. Christian Moses and Junior Traore scored from the spot in the first and second half, respectively, to guide the Snow Leopards to three points. Laltlanzova scored the only goal for Aizawl, according to a release.

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The win allows Real Kashmir to finish as the top-placed team in the Relegation Phase with 14 points, while Aizawl stays a place below with 11 points.

Spirited Start from Both Sides

Zomuansanga provided the first attacking spark of the game inside the opening 20 seconds as the Aizawl forward drove into the Real Kashmir penalty area after a bright start from his side. Both teams approached the contest with attacking intent from the outset, pressing aggressively and looking to move the ball quickly through transitions. With relegation safety already secured for both sides, the match was played at a high tempo with little hesitation in possession.

Aizawl looked to create openings through Vanlalhriatzuala K and Eric Remruatpuia Chhangte on the flanks, while Real Kashmir responded with Ahteeb Ahmad Dar and Moses making repeated runs down the wings in search of early deliveries into the box.

Real Kashmir continued to hold a high defensive line, prompting Aizawl to target quick counters with Zomuansanga leading the transitions whenever space opened up behind the defence. However, the Snow Leopards managed to recover well and prevented the hosts from creating any major opening.

The deadlock was finally broken deep into added time after Real Kashmir were awarded a penalty just before halftime. Moses stepped up in the eighth minute of the first half injury time and calmly sent Vanlal Hriatpuia the wrong way to hand the Snow Leopards the lead heading into the break.

Snow Leopards Dominate Second Half

Real Kashmir resumed the second half with renewed attacking intensity and nearly doubled their advantage immediately after the restart. Issah rose highest from a corner in the 46th minute and directed a deft header towards goal, but Hriatpuia reacted sharply to parry the effort away.

Traore then came close in the 53rd minute after finding space inside the penalty area, but Hriatpuia came to Aizawl's rescue with a quick save at his near post to deny the Real Kashmir forward.

The sustained pressure eventually paid off on the hour mark. Moments after Haokip's header had been cleared off the goalline, Aafreen was fouled inside the penalty area to hand Real Kashmir their second spot-kick of the night. Traore stepped up and calmly slotted his effort into the bottom corner in the 60th minute to double the Snow Leopards' advantage.

Unlike the first half, where both sides competed on equal footing, the second period was largely dominated by Real Kashmir. Aizawl struggled to sustain possession in the attacking third, with their backline forced into extended defensive spells for most of the half.

Dramatic Finale Sees Goalkeeping Heroics

Aizawl finally threatened in the 67th minute when Laltlanzova showed good footwork inside the box before getting his shot away, but Aafreen produced an excellent last-ditch block to preserve the two-goal cushion.

Aizawl finally managed to score after Real Kashmir failed to clear their lines from a corner. Laltlanzova reacted quickest at the near post and rifled the loose ball into the net to reduce the deficit.

The match produced one final dramatic moment deep into stoppage time when Aizawl were awarded a penalty after Jetli brought down an opposition player inside the box. Zomuansanga stepped up with a chance to rescue a point for his side, but Jetli guessed correctly and produced an excellent diving save to preserve Real Kashmir's lead and cap off an impressive debut performance between the sticks. (ANI)