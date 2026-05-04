Namdhari FC defeated 10-man Real Kashmir FC 3-0 in the Indian Football League 2025-26. Goals from Manvir Singh, Manish Chaudhary, and Najib Fuseini Ibrahim boosted Namdhari's survival hopes in the relegation stage at Hyderabad.

Namdhari FC boosted their survival hopes by securing a 3-0 victory against 10-man Real Kashmir FC in Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Monday, May 4. Goals from Manvir Singh, Manish Chaudhary and Najib Fuseini Ibrahim sealed the win for Namdhari FC, with Real Kashmir reduced to 10 men in the second half after goalkeeper Furkan Ahmad Dar was sent off, as per a press release from IFL.

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The result takes Namdhari to third in the relegation stage with 10 points, above Gokulam Kerala who have played a match less while Real Kashmir remain second on 11 points.

Namdhari Take Two-Goal Lead Before Half-Time

Real Kashmir began on the front foot, asserting control through sustained possession and a direct approach into the final third, with Marius Obekop and Ateeb Ahmed Dar looking to stretch play and supply Mohammad Inam and Shedrack Charles. With survival within reach if they secured a point, the urgency in their play was evident.

However, Namdhari struck first against the run of play in the 13th minute. Manvir rose to meet a cross and his header, aided by an awkward bounce in front of Furkan, slipped into the net to hand the visitors the lead.

Real Kashmir continued to dominate the ball but lacked incision, with Charles largely isolated and clear chances limited against a compact Namdhari block. The visitors remained dangerous in transition, creating openings through quick forward breaks and set-pieces.

After a series of warnings, most notably from Seilenthang Lotjem, Namdhari doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time. Manish spotted Furkan Ahmad Dar off his line and produced a superb long-range strike that curled into the net, capping a clinical half from the visitors. Despite holding 78 per cent possession, Real Kashmir went into the break 2-0 down, while Namdhari made their moments count with far greater efficiency.

Red Card Compounds Kashmir's Troubles

Real Kashmir resumed with the same attacking intent but once again found it difficult to break down Namdhari's well-organised defensive shape. Basit Ahmed Bhat attempted to create openings from wide areas, but the visitors remained alert to the danger.

The contest tilted decisively in the 58th minute when Real Kashmir were reduced to 10 men. Furkan was shown a straight red card after a reckless challenge on Lotjem outside the box, further compounding their deficit.

Even with a numerical disadvantage, Real Kashmir persisted with their approach, committing bodies forward in search of a breakthrough. Inam forced Niraj Kumar into a sharp save with a low effort, while substitute goalkeeper Sayad Bin Abdul Kadir produced a fine stop to deny Rohit at the other end.

However, the pattern remained unchanged, Real Kashmir pushing, Namdhari absorbing and threatening on the counter. The hosts' best chance fell to Christian Moses late on, but his close-range effort lacked conviction and was comfortably saved.

Namdhari put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time. With Real Kashmir stretched, Manvir released Ibrahim with a precise through ball, and the forward calmly slotted past Kadir to seal a comprehensive 3-0 victory. (ANI)