Humas Warriors were crowned men's champions of the Ice Hockey League Season 3, defeating Purig Warriors 3-1 in a thrilling final in Ladakh. After a goalless first period, a late surge in the final period secured the victory for Humas.

Mohd Issa, Ghulam Nabi Tak and Waseem Bilal struck in the final period as Humas Warriors were crowned men's champions of the Ice Hockey League Season 3, defeating Purig Warriors 3-1 at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, according to a release.

Organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, the final remained finely poised for two periods before Humas delivered a decisive late surge to lift the trophy.

Humas Warriors and Sham Eagles emerged as title winners this season, while Purig Warriors and Shakar Chiktan Queens were runners-up in the men's and women's category respectively. The teams were felicitated by the Chief Guest, Hon'ble Shri Kavinder Gupta, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, UT of Ladakh. The winners and runners-up received cash prizes of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively.

Individual Honours Awarded

Among the individual honours, Shahid Shabir of Humas Warriors and Padma Desal of Sham Eagles were named Player of the Men's and Women's Finals, respectively, for their decisive impact in the title clash. Waseem Bilal, also of Humas Warriors, was the Top Scorer (Men) after an outstanding campaign in which he scored 18 goals in 14 matches, playing a pivotal role in his side's run to the championship. In the women's category, Padma was awarded Top Scorer for her 9 goals and consistent performances throughout the season.

The day began with Tsewang Dolma, Regional Head - Ladakh, Social Mission, welcoming the gathering and thanking the community for its continued support. A short film tracing the journey of Ice hockey and the League's players was screened, followed by an address from IHAL spokesperson PT Kunzang, who highlighted how infrastructure development and grassroots leagues can strengthen the sport, support athletes and enable communities to grow.

Officials Hail League's Success and Future Growth

The men's final commenced with the ceremonial puck drop and concluded with a post-game address and awards ceremony, felicitated by the Chief Guest. Chief Guest, Kavinder Gupta, Lieutenant Governor, UT of Ladakh, commemorated the event, saying, "I congratulate the people of Ladakh on the successful conclusion of the Ice Hockey League Season 3. Ice hockey is being taken up across the region, and with the infrastructure being developed, I am confident it can reach every village. We are working to make more such stadiums accessible to people. We want the game to bring people to Ladakh throughout the year, strengthening sports tourism and supporting the local economy, while also encouraging a culture of hard work among young people. A new sports policy has been introduced, with facilities for participants and winners, and through CSR support, we are also working to provide equipment to promising players. The UT Administration will continue to extend all possible support and facilities for the growth of sport in Ladakh," as per the release.

Bidisha Dey, Executive Director, Eicher Group Foundation, said, "As the League reaches its culmination, it has been encouraging to see the impact of our grassroots programmes reflected in Season 3--particularly through higher participation and improved performance across teams. The League marks a clear step forward in the overall quality of play across regions, as well as in the narrowing gaps between teams. The seriousness with which players and coaches have approached competition shows that Himalayan Ice hockey is entering a more mature phase. With over 34,000 fans turning up across the season, it reaffirms our belief that long-term grassroots investment can translate into credible, high-quality competition at scale," as per the release.

Winning Captain Credits Team Effort

Captain Moheb Ur Rehman Mir, Humas Warriors, expressed their win, saying, "Purig Warriors made it a tough final, and we had to stay patient. We kept our shape, trusted each other, and waited for the right moments in the last period. The goals don't belong to any one player - those were team goals, built on the passes, the pressure, and the work off the puck. Finishing as league-stage table toppers is one thing, but winning the title takes everyone, and I'm proud of this team,' as per the release.

How the Final Unfolded

The men's final opened at high intensity, with Humas setting the early tempo. Waseem Bilal tested Purig goalkeeper Irfan Ali in the first minute, and further attempts from Shahid Shabir, Mohd Issa and captain Moheb Ur Rehman Mir kept pressure on the Purig defence. However, Irfan stood firm, while Humas goalkeeper Iftiqar Hussain matched him at the other end as Purig built chances through quick link-up play. The opening period ended goalless.

Purig broke the deadlock in the second period. After Hilal Ahmad struck the post early, Kacho Shamshad capitalised in the seventh minute with a wrist flick into the top-left corner following a deflection off Nawaz Ali's attempt. Purig pressed to extend their advantage, but Iftiqar produced crucial saves to keep Humas within reach. Despite multiple efforts from Ghulam Nabi Tak, Waseem Bilal and Captain Moheb, Irfan maintained Purig's slender lead heading into the final period.

The third period proved decisive. Mohd Issa restored parity in the eighth minute, carrying the puck from the neutral zone before finishing with a precise flick into the top-right corner off Moheb's pass. Momentum shifted firmly in Humas' favour, and in the 12th minute, Ghulam Nabi Tak converted a powerful slap shot, again set up by captain Moheb. Purig searched for an equaliser, but Humas sealed the title in the 18th minute when Waseem Bilal tapped in the rebound from Shahid Shabir's blocked attempt to complete the comeback and secure a 3-1 victory.

Entertainment and League's Wide Reach

The first period break featured a performance by young participants from the Ladakh Dance Academy, while the second interval saw Ladakhi hip-hop artist Buda Gyatso energise the crowd ahead of the decisive final period. Spanning regions from Leh and Nubra to Changthang, Sham, Kharu, Drass, Kargil, Shakar Chiktan, and Zanskar, Season 3 has reflected rising competitive standards and growing community engagement, culminating in Humane Warriors and Sham Eagles to claim the championship. (ANI)