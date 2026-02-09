Kangs Sing drew level with Humas Warriors at the top of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League table with 24 points. Meanwhile, Sham Eagles maintained their top spot and unbeaten run in the women's category by defeating Kharu Eagles 5-0.

Humas Warriors, Kangs Sing, Sham Eagles, Kharu Eagles and Shakar Chiktan Queens finished Day Twelve of the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 3 at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium, Leh, organised in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh. Kangs and Humas are levelled at the top of the points table, with both teams at 24 points. Kangs Sing's win brought them alongside Humas Warriors, who continue to hold the advantage on goal difference, according to a release. The day also saw Shakar Chiktan Royals and Sham Wolves play out a draw, while Sham Eagles stayed top of the women's table by extending their unbeaten run and ending Kharu Eagles' unbeaten streak. Changthang Shans and Purig Warriors also registered wins.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Royals and Wolves Play Out Thrilling 3-3 Draw

Shakar Chiktan Royals and Sham Wolves opened the day with the first draw in the men's category, finishing 3-3 after a third-period comeback. The Royals controlled the first period, with tap-ins from Ali Akbar, Laqat Ali and Hamid Khan putting them 3-0 ahead. Both sides then tightened up defensively through a scoreless second period. Sham Wolves turned the game in the third. Nawang Namgail pulled one back with a wrist shot before Urgain Chosjor struck twice with wrist flicks to complete the rally and force the 3-3 tie.

Kangs Sing Edge Out Zanskar in Tight Contest

Hailing from Leh, Kangs Sing secured a 3-2 win over Zanskar Chadar Tamers in a tightly contested game. Gonbo Tashi opened the scoring in the first period with a tap-in, and Kangs carried the 1-0 lead into the second. Zanskar turned the game in the middle frame. Captain Phurboo Dorjay levelled with a wrist shot before Rinchen Wangyal converted a tap-in to put the Tamers 2-1 up by the end of the second period. Kangs responded in the third as Tsewang Nurboo picked out the top-left corner with a slapshot from the right side of Zanskar's blue line to restore parity. Gonbo then sealed it, finishing his second and the game-winner with a drag flick into the top-right corner to clinch the 3-2 result.

Sham Eagles Dominate to Stay Unbeaten

Sham Eagles recorded a 5-0 clean-sheet win over Kharu Eagles. Padma Desal scored twice, and Dolkar Angmo also found the net in the first period to put Sham in control early. Rigzen Angmo added another in the second period, before captain Semzes Dolma rounded off the scoring in the final minute. The result kept Sham Eagles unbeaten and ended Kharu Eagles' unbeaten run.

Changthang Shans Secure Victory Over United Nubra

Changthang Shans beat United Nubra 7-3 later in the day, building a lead through the first two periods and managing Nubra's late push. Angchok Nurboo and Rigzen Namgyal put the Shans in front with first-period tap-ins, before Nubra Captain Tsewang Stanzin pulled one back with a long tap-in. Shans took control in the second period through Captain Urgain Samstan's drag shot, Phuntsog Namgyal's wrist flick and slap shot, Rigzen Chosphel's flick, and Stanzin Jambal's tap-in to extend the margin. Nubra responded in the third with drag-flick goals from Tashi Chotak and Tsewang Tashi, but the Shans saw out the 7-3 win.

Purig Warriors Shutout Maryul Spawo

Purig closed the day with a 2-0 win over Maryul Spawo, keeping it tight defensively after striking at key moments. Villayat Ali broke the deadlock in the final minute of the first period with a flick shot to give the Warriors the lead. Sarfaraz Hussain doubled the advantage with a tap-in in the opening minute of the second, and Purig protected the cushion through a scoreless third period to seal the result.

League Standings Update

Men's Table

Humas Warriors retained top spot, but Kangs Sing drew level on points and held onto second place. Purig Warriors also retained third, while Changthang Shans stayed fourth. Shakar Chiktan Royals and Sham Wolves remained fifth and sixth, respectively, with both adding a draw. Zanskar Chadar Tamers held seventh, and Kharu Falcons stayed eighth. United Nubra remained ninth, while Changla Blasters and Maryul Spawo retained 10th and 11th.

Women's Table

Sham Eagles retained the top spot. Kharu Eagles also retained second place, while Shakar Chiktan Queens, Humas Queens, and Changla Lamos held their positions in third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. (ANI)