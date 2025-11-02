Union Minister Piyush Goyal wished India Women ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final against South Africa. The match at DY Patil Stadium will crown a new champion as India seeks its maiden title in its third final appearance.

Ahead of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final between India Women and Australia Women, Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed happiness and extended his best wishes to the Women in Blue, saying he is confident they will make the nation proud with their performance.

Speaking ahead of the clash, Piyush Goyal told the media, "We are really happy. We extend our best wishes to our sisters. I am hopeful that our team will make us proud. Winning and losing are a part of the game, but our team is going to play really well today."

Historic Final in Navi Mumbai

Hosts India Women will lock horns with South Africa Women in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Sunday, with the tournament guaranteed to crown a new champion.

The winner at the DY Patil Stadium will lift the coveted Women's Cricket World Cup trophy for the first time in their history. It will also be the first Women's Cricket World Cup final not to feature Australia or England, according to Olympics.com.

Sunday's title clash will be India's third time in the Women's World Cup final. India lost to Australia by 98 runs in the 2005 final and suffered a dramatic late collapse in 2017 against England, losing by nine runs.

Road to the Final

India's Record-Breaking Semi-Final

In the semi-finals on Thursday, India defied the odds to end Australia's reign as defending champions by pulling off a record run-chase of 339 runs in Navi Mumbai. Jemimah Rodrigues scored an unbeaten innings of 127 to guide India home. Harmanpreet Singh contributed with a vital 89.

South Africa's Dominant Performance

South Africa, meanwhile, will feature in their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup final. Laura Wolvaardt's commanding 169 powered them to 319/7 against England in their semi-final before Marizanne Kapp's career-best 5/20 sealed a 125-run win.

Squads

Squads: India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shefali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud. South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase.