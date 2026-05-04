Bangladesh women's captain Nigar Sultana Joty was reprimanded and given a demerit point by the ICC for throwing her bat in the third T20I against Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka went on to complete a 3-0 series whitewash over Bangladesh.

Nigar Sultana reprimanded for conduct breach

Bangladesh women's captain Nigar Sultana Joty has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Sri Lanka in Sylhet on Saturday.

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According to the media release by the ICC, Nigar was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment, or fixtures and fittings during an international match." In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Nigar's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. The incident occurred when Bangladesh was batting when, after being dismissed, Nigar threw her bat onto the ground before departing. Nigar admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Supriya Rani Das of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Shathira Jakir Jesy, third umpire Rokeya Sultana and fourth umpire Champa Chakma levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Sri Lanka complete 3-0 series whitewash

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan women completed a 3-0 whitewash over Bangladesh in their recent three-match T20I series. Sri Lanka claimed victory in the first T20I by 25 runs, followed by a 21-run win in the second match. The third and final T20I, which was shortened to nine overs per side due to rain, saw Sri Lanka secure a narrow three-run victory. (ANI)