Seamer Avesh Khan credits Chambal Ghariyals' balanced squad and fearless approach for their unbeaten run in the MPL T20 2026. The team will face Jabalpur Royal Lions in a crucial semi-final clash at the Holkar Stadium on Thursday.

Seamer Avesh Khan has credited Chambal Ghariyals' balanced squad and fearless approach for their unbeaten run in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 2026 as they gear up for a crucial semi-final clash against Jabalpur Royal Lions at the Holkar Stadium on Thursday. The Ghariyals have emerged as one of the standout teams of the tournament and will enter the knockout stage with momentum on their side.

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The winners of the second semi-final will meet the victors of the first semi-final between Royal Nimar Eagles and Rewa Jaguars in Friday's title clash at the same venue. Speaking with ANI ahead of the knockout encounter, Avesh said the team remains focused despite its impressive run in the league stage. "It feels great. The semi-finals and finals are still ahead. The team is playing exceptionally well. Our matches have been highly competitive. In one match, the opposing team scored 260 runs, and our batsmen chased it comfortably. I'm enjoying playing with the Chambal Ghariyals. The team formed by our coach and owners is very balanced, with many talented players," Avesh said.

Both semi-finals will be played on Thursday, and the winners of those matches will clash for the trophy on Friday at the same venue in Indore.

Packed Schedule Not a Concern

The India international, who has represented the country in eight ODIs and 25 T20Is and has featured in every IPL season since making his debut in 2017, said the packed schedule of the MPL has not been a concern for the players. "We've had back-to-back matches in the group stages as well, so it won't be much of an issue. With 10 teams, you have to manage things somehow. I see it as an opportunity. More teams mean more players get a chance to show their potential and potentially get picked for the IPL," he added.

Mentoring Young Talent

As the only international cricketer in the Chambal squad, Avesh said he enjoys sharing his experience with younger players and helping them understand the mindset required at the highest level. "There's no pressure at all. We've been winning, but from the first meeting, our focus was on giving our 100% effort, regardless of the result. When young players ask about the mentality of international cricketers, sharing my experience with them feels good. It's great to see their game improve," the 29-year-old told ANI.

Praise for MPCA Initiative

Avesh also praised the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's efforts to promote both men's and women's cricket through the franchise-based tournament. His comments come after Chambal Ghariyals Women lifted the 2026 MPL T20 Scindia Cup title with a thrilling two-run victory over Gwalior Shernis in the final. "It's a fantastic initiative for both men's and women's cricket. Increasing the number of teams gives more players exposure. It's a great platform for them to get noticed for Ranji Trophy camps, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments, and even IPL or WPL trials. There's a lot of talent in both categories," he said.

Emerging Performers of the Season

Asked to identify some of the emerging performers of the season, Avesh highlighted several teammates who have impressed during the competition. "In our team, players like Aman Bhadoria, Tripuresh Singh and Ankush Singh are doing very well. Ajay Rohera, Parth Chaudhary, and Parush Mandal are also doing well. There are talented players in every team who I think will be scouted by IPL teams," he said.

Tournament's Top Performers

The tournament has witnessed several standout individual performances. Jabalpur Royal Lions batter Ajay Rohera leads the run-scoring charts with 483 runs, while Gwalior Cheetahs' Parth Chaudhary has amassed 461 runs in eight matches. Parush Mandal tops the wicket-taking list with 19 scalps, while Avesh's teammate Tripuresh Singh has claimed 15 wickets for the Ghariyals. Ankush Singh remains Chambal's leading run-getter with 331 runs.

On the Famous Helmet-Throw Celebration

Avesh was also asked if he would replicate his famous helmet-throw celebration if the Ghariyals win the trophy on Friday. He threw his helmet after Lucknow Super Giants' dramatic last-ball win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2023, a moment that continues to be widely discussed among cricket fans. "I only did that once four [three] years ago, and I don't understand why people are still so obsessed with it. If I'm on the field and we win, we'll see how it goes, but it's all about the emotions at that moment," Avesh said with a smile.

With a place in the final at stake, Chambal Ghariyals will look to continue their unbeaten run and move one step closer to completing a memorable MPL campaign. (ANI)