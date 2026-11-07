Former pacer Ian Bishop lauded India's clinical bowling performance against New Zealand. He stressed the importance of backing young talent like Gurnoor Brar after the team successfully bundled out the hosts for 134 runs in the second ODI match.

Ian Bishop Praises India's Bowling Performance

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop praised India's bowling performance and highlighted the importance of backing young fast bowlers like Gurnoor Brar after the Men in Blue's bundled out New Zealand for just 134 in 40.6 overs in the second ODI at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

Reacting to India's dominant display against New Zealand, Bishop noted how favourable pitch conditions allow bowlers to make a significant impact in white-ball cricket. He also stressed that promising pacers like Brar should be given a long enough run to prove their potential and establish themselves in the team.

Bishop Highlights the Need for Developing Young Talent

"Days like these that remind us how bowlers come into their own in white ball cricket when there is a bit of help in the pitch; and why it’s important to give fast bowlers like Gurnoor Brar as long a rope as possible to find out if they can be the player you’re looking for," Bishop wrote in an X post.

Days like these that remind us how bowlers come into their own in white ball cricket when there is a bit of help in the pitch; and why it’s important to give fast bowlers like Gurnoor Brar as long a rope as possible to find out if they can be the player you’re looking for. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 7, 2026

Dominant Display by Indian Bowlers

With 185 in the first ODI and 134 in the second, India's bowlers have once again delivered an impressive performance to keep New Zealand's batting unit in check.Following a rain delay, skipper Shubman Gill had little hesitation in opting to bowl first, and his decision paid off as the Indian attack made excellent use of the conditions to dismantle the hosts' batting lineup.

Making excellent use of the overcast conditions, India's bowlers struck at regular intervals, leaving New Zealand struggling from the outset in the rain-reduced contest. Daryl Mitchell offered some resistance with a fighting half-century, but a lack of support from the other end meant the hosts failed to post a competitive total.

Gurnoor Brar spearheaded India's bowling effort with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Auqib Nabi, Anshul Kamboj and Axar Patel chipped in with two wickets apiece. Although Arshdeep Singh went wicketless, the left-arm pacer maintained tight lines with the new ball, keeping the New Zealand batters in check without offering any easy scoring opportunities.