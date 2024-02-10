Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I did not like India, the country...' Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    Serbian tennis player Dejana Radanovic faced backlash after posting critical remarks about India on her Instagram stories following her participation in ITF tournaments in the country. Fans accused her of making 'racist' comments, leading to demands for an apology.

    I did not like India, the country Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

    Serbian tennis sensation Dejana Radanovic has responded to allegations of making 'racist' comments against India on her Instagram account, offering clarification on the matter that stirred a social media storm. The controversy arose following Radanovic's participation in three ITF tournaments in India, culminating with the Mumbai Open 2024, where she faced a defeat against Vaideh Chaudhari, subsequently retiring due to injury. However, it was Radanovic's Instagram stories that garnered attention, with the tennis star expressing criticism of India and its amenities.

    I did not like India, the country Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    In one of her stories upon departing from the country, Radanovic wrote, "Adios India. See you never ever ever ever ever EVER again."

    Another story, posted from Munich airport, featured Radanovic enjoying coffee, accompanied by a caption that struck a chord with her followers: "Hello civilization. Only those who have experienced something like India for three weeks can only understand the feeling."

    These remarks triggered a backlash, with accusations of racism levelled against Radanovic, prompting demands for an apology. Addressing the matter in a subsequent Instagram story, Radanovic clarified that her comments were not directed at the people of India but rather at her personal experiences with the food, traffic, and hygiene standards in the country.

    I did not like India, the country Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

    "I didn’t like India – the country," Radanovic stated. "I didn’t like the food, traffic, hygiene (worms in the food, yellow pillows and dirty bed linen in the hotel, not knowing how to use roundabout etc.)"

    She vehemently denied making racist remarks, asserting, "If you come to my country, Serbia, and you don’t like all those same things, that means you are a racist??? What the hell does that have to do with racism?! I have friends of all nationalities and colours so don’t go there 'cause it’s an absolute NONSENSE!"

    Radanovic, 27, participated in three W50 events across Pune, Bengaluru, and Indore during her tour of India.

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2024, 5:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    We miss you Virat Kohli Concerns raised as iconic batter opts out of remainder of India vs England Tests snt

    'We miss you Virat Kohli': Concerns raised as iconic batter opts out of remainder of India vs England Tests

    football ISL 2023-24: One point not enough for me, says Odisha FC's Lobera after draw against FC Goa; WATCH highlights snt

    ISL 2023-24: One point not enough for me, says Odisha FC's Lobera after draw against FC Goa; WATCH highlights

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up snt

    India vs England: Virat Kohli opts out of remainder of series, pacer Akash Deep gets maiden call-up

    cricket Pathum Nissanka makes history as first Sri Lankan batter to achieve Men's ODI double hundred milestone osf

    Pathum Nissanka makes history as first Sri Lankan batter to achieve Men's ODI double hundred milestone

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja strongly denies father's allegations, labels interview as 'scripted' osf

    Ravindra Jadeja strongly denies father's allegations, labels interview as 'scripted'

    Recent Stories

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Those who quit smoking before age of 40 may live as long as those who never smoked: Report

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: Family shares crucial information; Here's what they said ATG

    Mithun Chakraborty health update: Family shares crucial information; Here's what they said

    The Rajasthan connection to Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple

    The Rajasthan connection to Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple

    Viral video 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on Bengaluru bus watch gcw

    Bengaluru: 2 women commuters slap each other with slippers during ugly fight on bus, video goes viral

    Kangana Ranaut looks regal in Blue Benarasi; attends event in the city ATG

    Kangana Ranaut looks regal in Blue Benarasi; attends event in the city

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon