'I did not like India, the country...' Serbian tennis star Dejana Radanovic reacts after being labelled racist

Serbian tennis player Dejana Radanovic faced backlash after posting critical remarks about India on her Instagram stories following her participation in ITF tournaments in the country. Fans accused her of making 'racist' comments, leading to demands for an apology.

Serbian tennis sensation Dejana Radanovic has responded to allegations of making 'racist' comments against India on her Instagram account, offering clarification on the matter that stirred a social media storm. The controversy arose following Radanovic's participation in three ITF tournaments in India, culminating with the Mumbai Open 2024, where she faced a defeat against Vaideh Chaudhari, subsequently retiring due to injury. However, it was Radanovic's Instagram stories that garnered attention, with the tennis star expressing criticism of India and its amenities.

In one of her stories upon departing from the country, Radanovic wrote, "Adios India. See you never ever ever ever ever EVER again."

Another story, posted from Munich airport, featured Radanovic enjoying coffee, accompanied by a caption that struck a chord with her followers: "Hello civilization. Only those who have experienced something like India for three weeks can only understand the feeling."

These remarks triggered a backlash, with accusations of racism levelled against Radanovic, prompting demands for an apology. Addressing the matter in a subsequent Instagram story, Radanovic clarified that her comments were not directed at the people of India but rather at her personal experiences with the food, traffic, and hygiene standards in the country.

"I didn’t like India – the country," Radanovic stated. "I didn’t like the food, traffic, hygiene (worms in the food, yellow pillows and dirty bed linen in the hotel, not knowing how to use roundabout etc.)"

She vehemently denied making racist remarks, asserting, "If you come to my country, Serbia, and you don’t like all those same things, that means you are a racist??? What the hell does that have to do with racism?! I have friends of all nationalities and colours so don’t go there 'cause it’s an absolute NONSENSE!"

Radanovic, 27, participated in three W50 events across Pune, Bengaluru, and Indore during her tour of India.