Top seed Deepthi Venkatesan suffered a shock defeat to Unnathi Muralidhar in the girls U-16 singles at the 31st Fenesta Open in New Delhi. Muralidhar won 6-2, 6-2. Meanwhile, Ribhav Saroha advanced in the Boys U-16 event.

Top seed Deepthi Venkatesan suffered a shock defeat in the girls U-16 singles event at the 31st Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to Unnathi Muralidhar.

Muralidhar, who hails from Karnataka, needed just 1 hour and 11 minutes to defeat Venkatesan 6-2, 6-2 and advance to the third round, according to a press release from Fenesta Open. “It was really a good match; it was actually tough for me to play against the top seed,” Muralidhar said after the win. “It was really a good experience; I had my coach with me, so it was an advantage. It's really good to be here and play at the Fenesta Open; this is my first time playing here, so it's really good.”

Second seed Tanusshri Sathesh and third seed Aaradhya Meena cruised into the third round, dropping just three games between them. However, fourth seed Aashi Kashyap and sixth seed Harsha Oruganti were both knocked out of the competition in three sets.

Boys U-16 Singles

Ribhav Saroha, who won the Boys U-18 singles title last week, stayed on course for a double by advancing to the third round of the Boys U-16 event. Saroha needed just 1 hour and 22 minutes to defeat Rhunmaan Mahesh 6-2, 6-2. Saroha was joined in the third round by second seed Lakshya Chukka and third seed Paranjay Swiach, while fifth seed Divey Malk was upset in three sets by Parthiv Nallagundla.

Boys U-14 Singles

Elsewhere, top seed Aarav Challani registered a comfortable 6-1, 6-1 victory over Rajishnu Poptani to reach the third round in the Boys U-14 event. “It was definitely a good match,” Challani said after the victory. “My opponent put up a good fight. It was better than the score suggests. I am happy with the way I played this match.”

Challani added that he has his eyes on the title but is not thinking too far ahead for now. “Pressure is a privilege. I am happy to be the top seed and be one of the favourites for the tournament. I have had my eyes on this title for a long time, but it's very early to say now.”

Second seed Puneeth Manohar led a group of nine seeded players who won their opening-round matches in the Boys U-14 event.

Girls U-14 Singles

Meanwhile, top seed Sarena Gahlot, second seed Siddhi Pandey and third seed Zoha Qureshi were among the players who won their second-round matches in the Girls U-14 event. “It was a great match against Janvi Sawant,” Gahlot said after her win. “She played really well. The score was 6-2, 6-1. I also played really good in the first set. It was a tough match, but I played good and was able to win it.”

Results

Boys U16 Singles Second Round (Round of 32)

Ribhav Saroha (1) def Rhunmaan Mahesh 6-2, 6-2Lakshya Chukka (2) def. Aarav Patel 6-1, 6-2Paranjay Siwach (3) def. Tanish Dasari 6-4, 7-5Parthiv Nallagundla def. Divey Malik (5) 7-6 (7-2), 6-0Yaj Malik (6) def. Hemdev Mahesh 7-6 (7-3), 6-4Jeevith Sathish (7) def. Ashwin Kabilan 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-2Yashwin Dahiya def. Ishaayu Desai (9) 6-0, 6-2Harsh Marwaha def. Rishi Yadav (11) 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-3Monodip Dey (12) def. Arnav Bhuyan 7-6 (7-5), 6-3Gyansh Manchanda (13) def. Atharv Anand 5-7, 6-0, 6-4Kaustubh Singh (14) def. Lakshay Drall 4-6, 6-4, 7-5Anay Pandey (16) def. Aarav Mulay 6-3, 6-2Kushagra Arora def. Chandra Kopparapu 6-2, 7-5Aaryan Kirrtane def. Sujai Pothula 6-1, 6-1Vivaan Mirdha def. Viraj Jarwal 6-0, 6-0Vishwak Gunampally def. Sarvadnya Sarode 6-3, 6-4

Girls U16 Singles Second Round (Round of 32)

Unnathi Muralidhar def. Deepthi Venkatesan (1) 6-2, 6-2Tanusshri Sathesh (2) def. Sanidya Karantoth 6-1, 6-1Aaradhya Meena (3) def N Krishnaprabhu 6-0, 6-1Rishita Yadav def. Aashi Kashyap (4) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2Aahida Singh def. Harsha Oruganti (6) 3-6, 6-2, 6-0Ranjhana Sangram (7) def. Tejaswi Manneni 4-6, 6-4, 6-3Sanmitha Harini (8) def. Manvi Gupta 6-3, 6-0Zoha Qureshi (9) def. Sana Varadhamani 6-0, 6-0Vrandika Rajput (11) def. Rabiah Dullet 4-6, 6-3, 6-4Ilaiyanila Kannan (12) def. Mehul Malik 6-4, 4-6, 6-1Khushi Kadian (14) def. Aniha Gavinolla 6-4, 6-4Sidhhi Pandey (15) def. Sarithra Entoori 6-2, 6-1A Brahadeeswaran def. Ruhin Kaushal (16) 6-2, 6-2Pooja Nagaraj def. Sarena Gahlot 6-4, 6-3Shravee Deore def. Budhya Khushi 6-2, 6-2

Boys U14 Singles Second Round (Round of 32)

Aarav Chhallani I1) def. Rajishnu Poptani 6-1, 6-1

Boys U14 Singles First Round (Round of 64)

Puneeth Manohar (2) def. Kabir Gundecha 6-1, 6-0Nibras Hussain (3) def. Zaayn Mohammad 6-3, 6-0Pranav Gaikwad (6) def. Ranveer Gawli 6-1, 6-4Vishwak Gunampally (7) def. Rabeeb Ali Khan 6-2, 6-1Adeshbir Ghuman (8) def. Kahaan Bhuva 6-1, 6-1Sujai Pothula (9) def. Viraj Jarwal 6-2, 6-1Vir Chattur (11) def. Tegveer Singh 6-3, 6-2Devansh Kamboj (12) def. Sri Myneni 6-2, 3-6, 10-7Soham Ransubhe (16) def. Ebinesh Suresh 6-2, 1-6, 10-8Tejas Singh def. Daiwik Mann 6-2, 6-2Vishnu Pandey def. Aksh Bora 6-0, 6-1Manav Patel def. Kanishk Kanishk 6-2, 6-1Shaurya Gadade def. Devansh Kumar 6-3, 6-0Laqshya Tripathi def. Dhaiwik Arunkumar 4-6, 7-5, 10-8Bhavik Garg def. K Vihaan Reddy 6-1, 6-0Harsha Pudi def. Luv Pardeshi 6-1, 6-4Hariharan Mahamuni def. Aarav Shah 3-6, 6-2, 10-8Archan Pathak def. Hridayansh Pal 6-0, 6-1

Girls U14 Singles Second Round (Round of 32)

Sarena Gahlot (1) def. Janhavi Sawant 6-2, 6-2Sidhhi Pandey (2) def. Aaradhya Singh 6-4, 6-3Zoha Qureshi (3) def. Sara Fengse 6-3, 6-2Khushi Kadian (5) def. Shaurya Patil 6-2, 6-1Saanvi Mohan def. Myra Shaikh (7) 6-4, 6-2Purvi Patwa (8) def. Asmi Pitre 6-0, 6-1Trisha Bhosale (9) def. Avni Arora 6-2, 6-2Aaradhana Tehlan (10) def. Raima Chavan 6-1, 6-2Aaral Vashishta def. Vaidehi Shinde (11) 6-1, 6-0Kristi Haloi def. Falak Mehta (12), 6-3, 6-3Aneeksha Gavinolla (13) def. Shubhi Sharma 7-5, 6-4Atharva Peram def. Mrigakshee Changmai (14) 6-3, 6-1Rishita Yadav def. Aditri Singh (15) 6-1, 6-2. (ANI)