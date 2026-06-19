Off-spinner Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining an ankle injury while fielding against the Netherlands. Leg-spinner Prema Rawat has been approved as her replacement in the Indian squad.

In a huge blow to the Harmanpreet Kaur-led India, Shreyanka Patil has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 after sustaining an injury. The off-spinner picked up an ankle injury while fielding in India's Group A match against the Netherlands on Wednesday, during her very first over of the game, according to the ICC. Patil was subsequently stretchered off the field and will take no further part in the ongoing tournament.

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Prema Rawat approved as replacement

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Event Technical Committee has approved leg-spinner Prema Rawat as her replacement in the Indian squad. Rawat, who was already in England with the India A team, will now join the senior squad for the remainder of the World Cup.

"The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Prema Rawat as a replacement for Shreyanka Patil in the India squad," the ICC Media release read.

"Rawat was named as a replacement after Patil was ruled out following an injury to her right ankle that she sustained while fielding in the match against the Netherlands on Wednesday. The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad," the statement added.

The 24-year-old remains uncapped at the international level but has shown promise with strong performances in the Women's Premier League and the Women's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. She also picked up eight wickets at an impressive average of 9.62 for India A in the competition.

Patil had recently returned to international cricket after recovering from injury and featured in India's win over Pakistan, where she bowled three economical overs for 17 runs without taking a wicket.