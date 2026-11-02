HS Prannoy and Tanvi Sharma lead a thin Indian contingent at the Korea Open 2026 after top stars like PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen withdrew from the upcoming BWF Super 500 badminton tournament at the Jinnam Stadium in South Korea.

Korea Open 2026 Indian Contingent

Veteran Indian shuttler HS Prannoy and emerging women's singles player Tanvi Sharma will lead a depleted Indian contingent at the Korea Open 2026, with several of the country's top players opting out of the BWF Super 500 tournament beginning Tuesday at Jinnam Stadium in South Korea.

According to Olympics.com, India will be without two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, men's doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and the ace men’s singles shuttler Lakshya Sen, who recently won the Hylo Open title.

Men's and Women's Singles Outlook

Prannoy will be India's sole representative in the men's singles after Sen's withdrawal. The former world No. 6, currently ranked 38th, will open his campaign against South Korea's Asian Games bronze medallist Yoo Tae-bin. The 34-year-old Prannoy, a World Championships bronze medallist, has endured a difficult season, progressing beyond the second round only once in 14 BWF tournaments. His best result came at the Vietnam Open in September, where he reached the semifinals of the Super 100 event.

In the women's singles, Tanvi Sharma and Anmol Kharb will carry India's hopes in the main draw. Tanvi will be looking to build on her impressive season after claiming her maiden BWF World Tour title at the Taipei Open earlier this year. Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha, who won the Korea Masters title this year, were also part of the women's singles draw but have withdrawn from the competition.

Doubles Representation and Past Success

India's men's doubles representation will be limited to Arjun Reddy Pochana and Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu, who will begin their campaign in the qualifying rounds. In women's doubles, Ritika Thaker and Sonali Singh will represent India, while Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K will compete in the mixed doubles main draw.

India have enjoyed success at the Korea Open in the past. Sindhu won the women's singles title in 2017, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty claimed the men's doubles crown in 2023.

India squad for Korea Open 2026

Men's singles: HS Prannoy

Men's doubles: Arjun Reddy Pochana-Achutaditya Rao Doddavarapu (qualifying)

Women's singles: Tanvi Sharma, Anmol Kharb

Women's doubles: Ritika Thaker-Sonali Singh

Mixed doubles: Dhruv Rawat-Maneesha K. (ANI)