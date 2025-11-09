Deepti Sharma led India to 2025 Women's World Cup victory with an all-round performance in the final, securing the Player of the Tournament award. This triumph was built on the sacrifice of her brother, Sumit Sharma, who quit his job to support her.

Deepti Sharma has scripted a golden chapter in Indian cricket history. The 28-year-old all-rounder not only became the first cricketer to score a half-century and claim five wickets in a Women's World Cup final but also won the coveted Player of the Tournament award as India lifted the 2025 Women’s World Cup trophy.

Behind this triumph, however, lies an inspiring story of sacrifice — that of her brother, Sumit Sharma, who once gave up his job to help Deepti chase her dreams. On November 2, as India celebrated its greatest moment in women’s cricket, Sumit’s years of dedication found their most emotional reward.

Speaking to The Indian Express after the final, Sumit reflected on the long journey that led to this day. “When I decided to quit my job, I didn’t know when Deepti would play for India or if she would ever make it to the World Cup. I just knew that I had to do everything in my capacity to help her represent the country,” he said.

Sumit recalled the struggles they faced but said faith never wavered. “After that, God took us beyond our dreams. When you do something with all your heart and mind, destiny always supports you,” he added.

For Deepti, the victory carried deep personal meaning. It was redemption after the heartbreak of 2017, when India fell agonisingly short of the title. This time, she had promised her brother the outcome would be different.

“Before the final, Deepti told me, ‘Bhaiya, I’ll give my 100 per cent and won’t let the trophy slip away from India.’ And after the match, she came to me and said, ‘Bhaiya, maine apna promise poora kiya na?’” Sumit recalled fondly.

Deepti, too, was quick to acknowledge the pivotal role her brother played in her success. "I started playing cricket because of my brother. He made a lot of sacrifices for me; he left his job so that I could pursue my dream. On such a stage, in front of family, to perform well and lift the trophy feels truly special," she told ICC.

India’s World Cup triumph will be remembered for Deepti’s heroic performance, but equally enduring is the story of love, sacrifice, and belief that made it possible.