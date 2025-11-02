The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 starts November 7, featuring 12 teams. The opening day is highlighted by major rivalries: India, led by Dinesh Karthik, faces Pakistan; defending champions Sri Lanka play Bangladesh; and England takes on Australia.

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will begin on November 7 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, promising three days of exciting six-a-side cricket in the unique six-over format. The tournament features 12 teams divided into four pools, with top international and domestic players coming together for one of the sport's most entertaining events, as per a release from Hong Kong Sixes.

Key Clashes on Opening Day

The opening day will see ten matches played, setting the tone for a high-energy weekend of cricket. Among them, three contests stand out for their history and competitive edge.

India vs Pakistan: A Fierce Rivalry Renewed

Few matchups draw as much attention as India vs Pakistan, and their meeting in Pool C is among the most anticipated fixtures of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik will lead India, with Stuart Binny on his side, while Abbas Afridi will captain a dynamic Pakistan side. The fixture is known for its passionate following, and fans can expect a full house when the two sides face off on Friday afternoon.

Defending Champions Sri Lanka Face Bangladesh

Defending champions Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh in an all-Asian clash in Pool D. Sri Lanka, led by Lahiru Madushanka, will look to begin their title defence on a strong note after lifting the trophy last year. Bangladesh reached the semifinals in 2024 and will aim to go one step further this time under the leadership of U19 World Cup-winning captain Akbar Ali. Both teams have players with international experience, setting the stage for a closely fought match between two spirited sides.

Cricket's Oldest Rivalry: England vs Australia

Cricket's oldest rivalry will take centre stage in Hong Kong as England take on Australia in Pool B. The two sides famously met in the 2008 Hong Kong Sixes final, where England came out on top. Their encounter this year is expected to be another intense contest, with both teams eager to start their campaign with a win. (ANI)