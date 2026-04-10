Hockey India has appointed Australian high-performance coach Tim White as the new Coach for the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team. White aims to develop the next generation of stars and bridge the gap to the senior national team.

Hockey India on Friday officially announced the appointment of Tim White as the Coach of the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team. The Australian high-performance coach, who recently served as the Head Coach of the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League in January 2026, takes over the role with a clear focus on developing the next generation of international stars.

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White's Distinguished Coaching Career

Tim White's distinguished coaching career includes recent success in Belgium and experience with Australia. Before he arrived in India, White served as the Coach for the Belgium Under-21 Women's Team, guiding them to a Bronze Medal at the 2025 Junior World Cup in December. Between 2021 and 2024, he was also an integral part of the Belgium Women's National Team coaching staff, during which time the team significantly improved its world ranking from #12 to #3, notably achieving a semi-final finish at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Earlier in his career, he held the position of National Junior Coach for Australia, where he also secured a Bronze Medal at the Junior World Cup.

New Coach Outlines Vision for the Squad

Commenting on his appointment, Tim White said, "Having recently spent time in India as the coach of the Tamil Nadu Dragons, I was drawn back by the country's incredible passion and rich hockey culture. I have seen the immense young talent here while coaching against India at Junior World Cups, and the chance to work in a full-time program with such motivated athletes is a privilege. My goal is to produce technically sound players who are ready to bridge the gap and push for spots in the senior team."

On his vision for the squad, White added, "I want to keep the game simple and focus on our collective and individual strengths. We will aim to be a team that values attacking hockey but remains exceptionally disciplined in our defensive structures. It is vital that we work hard physically to ensure we perform at a high level for the full 60 minutes. By mastering core skills under pressure and playing 'team-first' hockey, we will be well-prepared for any international challenge."

Strategic Appointment Hailed by Hockey India

White's appointment is seen as a strategic step to integrate modern tactical discipline into India's junior ranks. His background includes serving as the National Junior Coach for Hockey Australia and overseeing high-performance pathways in Europe.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey welcomed the appointment, stating, "We are delighted to bring Tim White on board. His proven track record with the Belgian and Australian junior programs speaks for itself, particularly his success in leading teams to podium finishes at the Junior World Cups. We believe his vast experience in high-performance coaching and athlete development will be crucial in preparing our junior women for the challenges of senior international hockey."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, "Tim's appointment aligns with our goal of providing our junior teams with world-class coaching. The transition from junior to senior hockey is a critical phase, and we are confident that under Tim's guidance, our young athletes will develop the technical and tactical maturity required to excel at the highest level." (ANI)