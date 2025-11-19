On Day 5 of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship, HAR Hockey Academy registered a massive 15-0 win, with Jyoti scoring five goals. Sports Authority of Gujarat, Khalsa Hockey Academy, and others also secured victories.

Day five of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Women Academy Championship 2025 - Zone A & B saw impressive performances at the Kailash Hockey Stadium in Karnal, Haryana on Wednesday. Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy, HAR Hockey Academy, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar), Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata, and Jai Bharat Hockey Academy all registered wins on Wednesday, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Day 5 Match Results

Pool A

The day's action began with Sports Authority of Gujarat - Hockey Academy clinching a 2-1 victory against Citizen Hockey XI, in Pool A. Goals from Ravita Ramabhai Rabari (54') and Kinjalben Navinbhai Halpati (56') helped their side get over the line after Geeta (24') had scored for Citizen Hockey XI.

Pool B

In Pool B, HAR Hockey Academy registered a 15-0 win against Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Jyoti (33', 39', 49', 59', 60') scored five goals, while Radhika (21', 41', 51') bagged a hat-trick. Anjali (3', 9'), Antika (24', 36'), Vishakha (28', 33'), and Bharti (39') also contributed on their side.

In the same pool, Hockey Family Badhkhalsa NCR Hockey Society secured a 6-0 win against Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy. Captain Simran Kaur (23', 53'), Diksha (15', 51'), and Palak (18, 33), all scored a brace each.

Pool D

In Pool D, Khalsa Hockey Academy (Amritsar) prevailed 3-0 against R K Roy Hockey Academy with goals from Jashandeep Kaur (21'), Laxmi (26') and Muskan Gill (41').

Meanwhile, Markandeshwar Hockey Academy defeated Raja Karan Hockey Academy 5-0. Anchal (4'), Nancy Kashyap (44'), Aashna Kamboj (48'), and Divya (35', 47') scored for the winners.

Pool C and Other Matches

In Pool C, Sports Hockey Academy of Khalsa's Kolkata registered a 6-0 triumph against Jude Felix Hockey Academy. Puja Kumari Shaw (5', 19', 38', 52') led the way with four goals, along with contributions from Quosish Khatoon (16'), Ayesha Rajak (22').

To wrap up the day, Jai Bharat Hockey Academy secured a 2-1 win against Anantapur Sports Academy. Shyamlee Ray (45') and Lavanya Yadav (51') scored for the former, while Bhavana Talari scored for the latter. (ANI)