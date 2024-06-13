HISTORIC! Rider Shruti Vora becomes 1st Indian to win 3-star GP event, calls it significant in Olympic year

Shruti Vora, a seasoned rider, made history by becoming the first Indian to clinch victory in a three-star Grand Prix event, as confirmed by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) on Thursday.

At the CDI-3 event in Lipica, Slovenia, held from June 7-9, Shruti achieved a remarkable score of 67.761 points. She outshone Moldova’s Tatiana Antonenco (Aachen), who scored 66.522 points, and Austria’s Juliane Jerich (Quarter Girl), who secured third place with 66.087 points.

Additionally, Shruti delivered a strong performance in the Grand Prix Special held concurrently at the same venue. She secured the second position, trailing behind the Antonenco-Aachen combination, with an impressive score of 66.085 points.

"I am extremely delighted with the result. I have worked hard and the victory is indeed satisfying. The win has come in an Olympic year and that makes it significant. The fact that I am first rider from the country to win a three-star event makes it a special achievement. I will keep working hard to bring laurels for my country," Shruti was quoted as saying in an EFI release.

Shruti, a veteran rider from Kolkata, has represented India in the Dressage World Championship (2022) and the Asian Games (2010, 2014).

EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh said, "This is great news for Indian equestrian fraternity. This inspiring performance from Shruti has made the country proud. Many women are taking up the sport and such milestones will inspire many more riders to strive for excellence."

