The Indian women's cricket team won its first-ever ICC World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs. All-round heroics from Deepti Sharma (58 & 5/39) and Shafali Verma's 87 were key. ICC Chairman Jay Shah hailed the historic victory.

Jay Shah Credits BCCI Policies for Historic Win

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah hailed Team India for their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title win, saying that the "grit, resolve and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation" and hailed Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for all the "increased investment, pay parity, overhaul of coaching staff and nurturing the big match temperament with the help of Women's Premier League". The recent reforms over the last two to three years by BCCI, such as the equaling of match-fees of men's and women's players and the introduction of the WPL, have finally bore fruit as India lifted their maiden ICC Women's World Cup, beating South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical title clash.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, "The @BCCIWomen's march towards its first @cricketworldcup has been nothing short of spectacular. While the grit, resolve, and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation, we must acknowledge the role of key policy decisions taken by the @BCCI- increased investment, pay parity with male Cricketers, overhaul of the coaching staff and big-match temperament nurtured under the @wplt20 spotlight. Congratulations to Harmanpreet Kaur and the entire Indian squad for this historic achievement!" The @BCCIWomen's march towards its first @cricketworldcup has been nothing short of spectacular. While the grit, resolve and skills of the Indian team have inspired the whole nation, we must acknowledge the role of key policy decisions taken by the @BCCI - increased investment,… pic.twitter.com/rcHm5BYZZX — Jay Shah (@JayShah) November 2, 2025

'Made the Whole Nation Swell with Pride': Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, hailed the Indian women's team for their maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph, saying that they have made the whole nation "swell with pride". In a statement, she said, "At the stroke of midnight, our girls have won the first-ever ICC World Championship. I think you have made the whole nation swell with pride, the way you have played with courage, conviction and confidence. We are all so proud of you, and I want to say thank you, thank you, dhanyavad and Jai Hind."

Clinical India Outclass South Africa in Final

Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first.

India's Batting Prowess Sets a Strong Total

A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was on a strong platform at 166/2. A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

Wolvaardt's Century in Vain as Deepti Shines with the Ball

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5. Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in the semifinal just a few days back. However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer. Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs. (ANI)