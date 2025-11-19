Rising para swimmer Himanshu Nandal won three gold medals and the 'Best Swimmer Award' at the National Para Swimming Championships 2025 in Hyderabad. Competing in the S11 category, he dominated the 50m Freestyle, 100m Breaststroke, and 100m Backstroke.

India's rising para swimming star Himanshu Nandal dominated the National Para Swimming Championships 2025, held in Hyderabad from November 15-18, winning three gold medals in the S11 category (100 per cent visual impairment) and securing the prestigious 'Best Swimmer Award' for his exceptional all-around performance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Dominant Performance

Competing in three technically demanding events, Himanshu showcased remarkable speed, discipline and control. He clinched gold in the 50m Freestyle, clocking 30.22, followed by another commanding win in the 100m Breaststroke, where he touched the wall in 1:23.78. He completed his golden hat-trick with a decisive victory in the 100m Backstroke, recording approximately 1:14.00, reaffirming his dominance in the S11 category, as per a press release.

In His Own Words

Speaking after his performance, Himanshu said, "The 50m Freestyle is always about pure speed and trust in your stroke. I am happy I could hold my nerve and finish strong."

He added, "The 100m Backstroke demands rhythm, balance, and faith in your line. I felt in control from the start, and the race unfolded exactly the way I had prepared for."

Sharing his thoughts on the breaststroke event, he said, "The 100m Breaststroke is my technical test, and touching the wall first in this one means a lot. I am proud of how I executed every stroke."

A Rising Star's Journey

Born on 25 May 2004 in Rohtak, Haryana, Himanshu has been blind since birth due to optic nerve failure. Coming from a sports-oriented family, he transitioned from national-level judo to para swimming in 2021. Since then, he has set multiple national records, represented India at the 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, became the first Indian blind swimmer to achieve the Minimum Qualifying Score (MQS) for the Paris 2024 Paralympics, and reached two finals at the 2025 World Para Swimming Championships in Singapore. His performance in Hyderabad further cements his place as one of India's most promising para athletes. (ANI)