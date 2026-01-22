Vedanta Kalinga Lancers face Ranchi Royals in the Men's Hockey India League 2025-26 Qualifier 1 on Jan 23. The winner gets a direct spot in the final. Kalinga, who topped the league, relies on their defence against the high-scoring Royals.

The stage is all set for a thrilling encounter in the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2025-26 as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will take on the Ranchi Royals in Qualifier 1 at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium on January 23. In this all-important playoff fixture, scheduled at 1700hrs IST, the top two teams from the league stage will go head-to-head for a direct spot in the tournament final.

The home side, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, finished atop the points table with 16 points after the league stage, while Ranchi Royals secured the second spot with 12 points, earning them the right to compete in this marquee matchup, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers: A Dominant League Stage

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers have enjoyed a consistent and formidable run through the league phase, losing only once -- a surprising 2-1 defeat to Soorma Hockey Club in their final league encounter, a game that had no bearing on their Qualifier status. Across seven league matches, the Lancers notched four wins in regulation time and two shootout wins, accumulating vital bonus points along the way. Their defence has been impressive, conceding just 8 goals, the fewest in the tournament. Belgian drag-flick specialist Alexander Hendrickx has been pivotal to the Lancers' attacking potency, leading his side with 8 goals, all from penalty corners. The Lancers also boast the second-highest penalty-corner conversion rate in the league at an elite 28.1 per cent.

Speaking ahead of Qualifier 1, Vedanta Kalinga Lancers Captain Arthur Van Doren said, "We have worked extremely hard all season to finish atop the table, and now our focus turns to delivering our best performance when it matters most. We are aware of Ranchi Royals' scoring prowess, but we are confident in our defence and set-piece strength. The atmosphere in Bhubaneswar always lifts us, and we will be looking to give our fans something to cheer for."

Ranchi Royals: Firepower and Flair

Ranchi Royals have been one of the most dangerous attacking teams throughout the season, scoring more goals (25) than any other side in the league. Their potent forward line is spearheaded by the team's skipper, Tom Boon, who sits atop the league scoring charts with 15 goals, including 5 field goals, 8 penalty-corner conversions, and 2 penalty strokes. In the league stage, the Royals registered three wins in regulation time and one shootout victory, while enduring two defeats in regulation time and one in a shootout.

Speaking ahead of the clash against the Lancers, Ranchi Royals Captain Tom Boon stated, "Qualifier 1 is the kind of match every player looks forward to. We have had a strong league phase and played some very good hockey, especially in attack. Against a team like the Lancers, execution and composure will be key, and that is where our focus is. We believe in our group and our style of play, and we are ready to step up to the challenge in Bhubaneswar."

Head-to-Head

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers hold the advantage over Ranchi Royals in head-to-head, having met once in the league stage earlier this month in Chennai. In that encounter, the Royals struck early through Tom Boon and Mandeep Singh, but the Lancers responded emphatically, with Alexander Hendrickx scoring twice and Gursahibjit Singh adding a brace to help Kalinga secure a 4-2 victory. This result gives the Lancers a psychological edge going into Qualifier 1, though the Royals will be keen to flip the script in Bhubaneswar.

Road to the Final

The stakes are high as the winner of this Qualifier 1 clash will secure direct qualification to the Men's HIL Final on January 26, while the losing team will get another lifeline in Qualifier 2, scheduled to be played on January 25, where they will face the winner of the Eliminator match. (ANI)