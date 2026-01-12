Fast bowler Harshit Rana has lauded Shubman Gill's captaincy, describing him as a 'free and aggressive' leader. Rana praised Gill's clarity and calmness, highlighting his ability to give players freedom to express themselves on the field.

Gill's 'Free and Aggressive' Captaincy

India fast bowler Harshit Rana has lauded Shubman Gill's leadership style, describing the India skipper as a "free and aggressive captain" who gives players the confidence to express themselves on the field. Speaking about Gill's captaincy, Rana highlighted the clarity with which the young skipper makes decisions and the calmness he maintains. "For me, he is a free and aggressive captain. If he has to take a decision, he thinks beforehand that he has to do that thing and then he doesn't stress about it," Rana said at the post-match press conference.

Rana further emphasised that Gill's ability to empower his teammates stands out as one of his biggest strengths as a leader. "I personally like that thing, to be a free captain is to give freedom to players to do what they want to do on the field. That is one of the best qualities I like about him," he added.

India Clinch ODI Series Opener

India registered a four-wicket win after successfully chasing down a target of 301 in 49 overs against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday, with captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli playing pivotal roles in the run chase. Gill led from the front with a composed 56 off 71 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, anchoring the innings at the top. He found solid support in Kohli, who was the standout performer of the chase, scoring a fluent 93 off 91 deliveries to steer India close to the target. (ANI)