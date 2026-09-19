Harry Kane became the fastest player to reach 100 Bundesliga goals, achieving the milestone in just 31 matches for Bayern Munich. The England striker scored twice in a 7-0 win over Union Berlin, surpassing Dieter Muller's previous record.

England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane became the fastest to reach the milestone of 100 Bundesliga goals. Kane reached the milestone during his side's 7-0 win over Union Berlin. During the match, Kane converted a penalty in the 39th minute and scored another goal in the 54th minute.

Michael Olise continued his monstrous run with three goals, two assists, and earned the 'Player of the Match' trophy. The England striker has reached the milestone of a century of goals in 31 matches, less than former Germany player Dieter Muller, who reached the mark in 129 matches for FC Köln.

Kane Expresses Pride in Achievement

Speaking after his feat, Kane said, as quoted by the Bundesliga's official website, "Very proud, to be honest, to reach 100 goals in the Bundesliga."

"Obviously, I have done it in the Premier League, so now to have it in a different league is something I am really proud of. All I can say is a big thanks to the team," he added. His goal tally in the Bundesliga now stands at 101. He joined Bayern Munich back in 2023 after a lengthy stint in the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and has won two Bundesliga titles, two German Super Cups and a German Cup title with the club.

Decorated Career and Ballon d'Or Nomination

So far, across all competitions, Kane has scored 152 goals in 154 appearances for Bayern and could reach the 200-mark by the end of his season.

Notably, Kane is among the 30 names shortlisted for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, the biggest individual honour in football. The superstar striker enjoyed a trophy-rich 2025- 26 season with Bayern, winning the Bundesliga, German Cup and German Super Cup, and took England to the FIFA World Cup semifinals, scoring six goals. Throughout the season, he scored 73 goals and delivered eight assists, facing just three yellow cards in 65 matches. (ANI)