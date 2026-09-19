The Adani Group has renewed its partnership as the Principal Sponsor of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). The collaboration will continue to support Indian athletes ahead of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, to be held in 2026.

The Adani Group has renewed its partnership as Principal Sponsor of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), reaffirming its long-term support for Indian sport and athletes competing at the highest level.

The partnership was also in place during the Commonwealth Games Glasgow 2026, where Team India finished fourth in the medal standings with 39 medals, comprising 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. With the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, to be held from 19 September to 4 October 2026, the renewed association with the IOA will continue as Indian athletes take on another major international competition.

Building a Stronger Sporting Ecosystem

Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), said, “Indian athletes continue to make the country proud on the global stage. We are delighted to renew our association with the Indian Olympic Association as Team India prepares for the Asian Games. With Ahmedabad set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, this is an important moment to build a stronger sporting ecosystem and inspire many more young Indians to pursue sport. Through our ‘Garv Hai’ initiative, we remain committed to supporting India’s sporting talent and helping our athletes realise their full potential.”

IOA President Applauds Continued Support

PT Usha, Olympian and President, IOA, said, “India’s performance at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow reflects the talent and growing strength of our athletes. We are grateful to the Adani Group for continuing its association with the Indian Olympic Association. As we look ahead to the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030, such support will be important in helping our athletes prepare and compete at their best. We look forward to continuing this association as Indian sport moves forward.”

Adani's Broader Sports Initiatives

Over the years, the Adani Group has built a sports ecosystem spanning grassroots development, athlete support, community participation and professional sport. Through its “Garv Hai” initiative, the Group has supported promising Indian athletes on their journey to national and international success. It has also invested in multi-sport grassroots academies, promoted fitness through the 10th edition of the Adani Ahmedabad Marathon, to be held on 29 November 2026, and contributed to the professional sports ecosystem through franchise ownership across multiple leagues. (ANI)